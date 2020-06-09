Weathering With You Blu-ray is Live With a Limited Edition SteelBook

Director Makoto Shinkai burst onto the scene with the smash anime hit Your Name, and solidified his position as one of Japan's top filmmaking talents with the recent release of Weathering With You. This gorgeous animated love story is nearly ready to come home on Blu-ray thanks to GKIDS and Shout Factory, but you'll have to decide between the standard and Limited Edition SteelBook editions. Details on both can be found below, along with all of the info you need regarding bonus features.

If you're unfamiliar, a synopsis of Weathering With You is available below. If you haven't seen Your Name yet, you'll definitely want to check that out first. Weathering With You isn't a sequel, but there are connections between the two films. On a side note, you might also want to check out what's been happening with Studio Ghibli SteelBook Blu-ray releases.

"The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky."

"Featuring music from the hit band RADWIMPS, and backed by an all-star voice cast including Lee Pace (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Hobbit Trilogy), Alison Brie (“GLOW”, The Lego Movie franchise), and Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A star Wars Story, Venom), Shinkai has once again brought incredible beauty and a powerful story to the screen."

