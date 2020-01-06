Weathering With You’s Dub Trailer Announces Cast Including Lee Pace, Alison Brie, and More

There are only a few days separating North American audiences from the wonder of Weathering With You. The movie is slated to begin its limited U.S. run this month, and fans will be able to check out the anime flick dubbed. Now, GKIDS Films has revealed the cast of the English dub, and it boasts some serious star power.

Not long ago, a press release went live from GKIDS Films confirming the dub cast. Weathering With You will show off this cast starting January 15, and its stars will sound very familiar.

After all, Lee Pace has been cast to voice Suga, one of the film’s many fan-favorites. The actor is best known for his work in The Hobbit as well as The Guardians of the Galaxy. He will play alongside Alison Brie who voices Natsumi. The actress has an impressive resume as well including GLOW and The LEGO Movie.

If you can want to check out the full cast list, you can do so below:

Lee Pace – Suga

Alison Brie – Natsumi

Riz Ahmed – Takai

Brandon Engman – Hodaka

Ashley Boettcher – Hina

Barbara Goodson – Tachibana

Emeka Guindo – Nagi

Vinnie Penna – Kimura

Mike Pollock – Yasui

To make things even better, an English dub trailer has been released for Weathering With You. It gives fans a hint of what they’ll hear in the coming week once the film hits theaters. And given the movie’s outstanding reviews, this is not an anime feature audiences will want to miss!

Makoto Shinkai directs and writes Weathering With You with GKIDS describing it as such: “The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”