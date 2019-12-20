GKIDS Confirms U.S. Dates for Weathering With You Theatrical Run

While Weathering With You has been making waves since its release in Japan, becoming one of the most critically acclaimed anime movies of the year. GKIDS, the company behind the distribution rights for the film from the director of Your Name, Makoto Shinkai, has confirmed that the film will be coming to the West with its own theatrical release. The company took to Twitter to make the announcement to anime fans that have waited to see the animated masterpiece that creates a love story with a supernatural aspect of weather control for good measure!

GKIDS confirmed the release dates on their Official Twitter Account, letting fans know that the film would be making landfall for two special nights through Fathom Events on both January 15th and 16th of next year, 2020, as well as receiving a wide release on January 17th:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rain or shine? Makoto Shinkai’s WEATHERING WITH YOU.

☔️ Fan Preview Screenings (ft. excl. video w/ #MakotoShinkai) only on Jan. 15 & 16!

☔️ In US theaters nationwide Jan. 17

🎟: https://t.co/ebgzQLk6RA

🇨🇦 on Jan. 15 & 16: https://t.co/nzfr1Whet3#WeatheringWithYou pic.twitter.com/VmKgydeUYP — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) December 16, 2019

While the film has already been released in Japan, reviews have been coming in with regard to the new adventure from Makoto Shinkai and they have been glowing. Currently sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s clear that the anime creator has found his niche in telling romantic stories that manage to resonate with audiences that experience them, with Weathering With You and Your Name being amazing examples.

With the movie arriving early next year, nothing should stop you from trying to see the latest anime offering that features a weather controlling girl, a confused student, and some glorious animation to go along with them on their adventure.

Will you be catching Weathering With You when it drops early next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Weathering With You!

Makoto Shinkai directs and writes Weathering With You with GKIDS describing it as such: “The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”