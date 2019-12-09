What Time is Rick and Morty on Tonight?

Rick and Morty returned for its fourth season just a few weeks ago, and has promised that five episodes will premiere this year before the second cour of five episodes debuts sometime next year. The end of this first five episode batch is drawing closer now that Episode 4 is finally going to premiere, and thankfully after waiting an extra agonizing week following the third episode, Season 4 Episode 4 is officially set to premiere December 8th at 11:30 PM EST /10:30 PM CST on Adult Swim. If you happen to miss the new episode, there’s a second airing at 3:00 AM EST.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 4 is titled “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty,” and as the first trailer for the fourth season teased this is the “Morty gets a dragon episode.” The synopsis doesn’t give much other detail, unfortunately, but it’s pretty hilarious either way, “Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

The title seems to tease that this new episode will have some sort of parody of Law and Order: Special Victim’s Unit, but then again, Rick and Morty has never been tied down to many conventions. The title could be completely innocuous, and the “Morty gets a dragon episode” promise could very well just be a red herring for what the episode will really be about. Then again, episodes like “Pickle Rick” were pretty straightforward.

Season 4 is rounding out its five new episodes over the next couple of weeks, so now’s the time to catch up. After these five episodes premiere, there’s currently no timetable for when the back half of Season 4’s ten confirmed episodes will debut, however. The cast of the series recorded their parts in full for the season over a year ago as Spencer Grammer, who provides the voice for Summer, explained to ComicBook.com, “It’s probably like a year, honestly from when we weren’t recording to when we were recording.”

Elaborating further, Grammer said, “Our season opener, I recorded it over a year ago, and so I didn’t remember what it was. I was like, Oh yeah, this episode. It was real funny. But the tag that we have with the bees, that was new. They just added that three or four weeks ago, with the wasp family, at the end of the episode.”