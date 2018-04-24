Netflix To Bring ‘Mob Psycho 100’ Live-Action Series To U.S.

Fans of Mob Psycho 100 have had a great year as not only did the anime announce a second season was on the way, but Dark Horse Comics announced the license to the original Mob Psycho 100 manga in the United States.

But fans saw that the series got a live-action television series in Japan, and now curious fans will be able to see it for themselves when the series hits Netflix in the United States on May 22.

Netflix released a short video announcing what series and films would be streaming on their service next month, and fans can see the confirmation (as well as a bit of footage) that Mob Psycho 100 would be available at the 1:46 mark.

As for the series itself, the live-action Mob Psycho 100 series is directed by Koichi Sakamoto while Reiko Yoshida and Kei Kunii are handling the scripts for the series. The series also premiered on Netflix Japan January 12, and stars Kazuki Namioka as Reigen, Tatsuomi Hamada as Mob, Yuki Yoda as Tsubomi, and Akio Ohtsuka as Dimple.

Early reception for the series has been overall positive from fans, as the live-action series seems to still be able to capture the wacky visuals found in the manga and anime releases of the series. But more fans will be able to confirm this for themselves sooner rather than later.

If you are not familiar with Mob Psycho 100, then you can still catch up on the supernatural series. The story was crafted by One, a webcomic artist best-known for creating One Punch Man. The comic started in April 2012, and Bones adapted part of its into an anime series in July 2016. The series has also inspired a stage play in Japan that actually stars Mob’s voice actor from the anime series, Setsuo Ito, as the lead.

Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Seigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face.