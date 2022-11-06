Winx Club Animated Reboot Announced by Creator

Back in 2004, the world was introduced to Winx Club, and the series has endured ever since. Not long ago, Netflix brought the fantasy adventure to life with a live-action series, and its recent cancellation left Winx fans bereft. But thanks to a new update, we have learned Winx Club is moving forward with an animated reboot that will bring fans back to Alfea College at its best.

The update comes from none other than Ignio Straffi, the creator of Winx Club. Taking to Instagram, the Italian creator posted a message addressing the IP's Netflix cancellation. It was there Straffi admitted a different project is on the horizon for Winx Club, and it will bring the show back to its animated roots.

What Do We Know About Winx Club So Far?

"First of all, the production of a CGI reboot of Winx Club is about to begin. Yes, that's right, a real reboot which I promise will take you back to the real world of Winx. Stay tuned," Straffi shared with fans.

At this time, no other details about the reboot are available, but the series creator did let a few things slip. The show will be a reboot rather than a sequel, and it will be done in CGI this time around. It seems Straffi is very much involved with the project, and he promises this new series will take fans back to the real world of Winx Club as they know it.

Of course, this homecoming is much appreciated, and Winx Club fans are all the happier to hear about it. This project marks the latest animated series to tackle Straffi's hit series since World of Winx launched in November 2016. So if you have not caught up on Winx Club, you can find the original series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

What do you make of this latest update on Winx Club? Are you hyped for this reboot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.