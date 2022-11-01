Netflix has made the decision to cancel a fan favorite after two seasons. Fate: The Winx Saga isn't going to be getting a Season 3. Brian Young, the series showrunner announced the news on Instagram. Fans seemed to enjoy the live-action version of the Winx Club cartoon series. January 2021 saw the first salvo of episodes premiere with the second helping in September of this year. Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Abigail Cowen, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Danny Griffin, Theo Graham, and Robert James-Collier starred in the series. Interestingly, Winx Saga was in the Netflix Top 10 for five weeks when it premiered. But, unfortunately, even that kind of achievement isn't enough when confronted with Netflix's mysterious algorithm. Now, the path forward seems murky at best for Young and the cast. Shows have been saved before, but that seems very unlikely in this case.

"This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with Season 3 of Fate: The Winx Saga," Young wrote. "This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It's a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same. I'm so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did. Our cast and crew put in a ton of hard work creating this world and these characters. I'm grateful for each and every one of them, and for all of you for watching. It's been an amazing four years. Hopefully we'll see each other again in the future."

What Happened with Winx Saga?

Things sounded so promising before this season. "The six episodes in season one only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it," Young previously said. "As Bloom's story continues to evolve, I can't wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term…"

"Winx connects with audiences in the live action adaptation the same way it does in animation," added Iginio Straffi, creator of the Winx Club and Founder and CEO of Rainbow Group. "Over the years, we have seen Winx grow into a global phenomenon and millions of fans have faithfully followed the show. Thanks to this loyal support, 'Fate: The Winx Saga' is a massive worldwide success, with a second season underway at Netflix that will continue the story to the delight of fans and viewers everywhere."

Did you enjoy Winx Saga? Let us know down in the comments!