Wit Studios Drops Stunning Info About ‘Attack on Titan’s New Trailer

Attack on Titan fans have been gushing over the first trailer for the series’ third season, as much of the animation was slick and polished to an intense extent. But how long did something like that take?

Arifumi Imai, animation director of the first two seasons of the anime, was asked by a fan how long it took him to animate the trailer and the response is definitely startling.

It took me about three weeks to make this. — 今井有文 (@ariariariari_) April 30, 2018

Imai stated that the trailer took him three weeks to animate the scenes. This amount of time is impressive considering how well Levi looked flying around with the maneuver gear. It captures the intensity of the new season, as the villain is a human this time around, and is definitely worth all of the hard work Imai put it.

If this much attention and care was paid into the trailer for the season, now fans can wonder what the full season will reveal as the action gets far more intense than ever.

Attack on Titan is scheduled to premiere its third season on July 22 on NHK in Japan, and will run for 24 episodes. If you’re itching for more info about the third season of the series, it has also revealed the cast and crew for the upcoming season as well which includes many returning characters as well as some new faces. The director, who worked on Attack on Titan‘s first two seasons, told fans earlier this year they had a lot to look forward to with Season 3:

“We really enjoyed making the anime and felt it turned out well in the end. Although the anime takes a break here, we’re still working on it. We will put our best efforts into making Season Three,” Araki told fans during an in-studio interview. “Will the person wearing glasses at the end of season 2 play a part in season 3? Will everyone be able to survive? Will somebody die? It’s hard to know. Look forward to the next season. We’re still having fun making Attack on Titan.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

The series was adapted into an anime from Wit Studio and Production I.G. with a third season premiering later this year. 68 million copies of the manga have been sold as of 2017, and has been met with major critical and commercial success worldwide. Volume 24 of Attack on Titan released December 8 in Japan, with a Western released planned next year. The trailer for the volume highlights key moments covering the “Marley” arc.

