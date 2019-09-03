WIT Studio CEO Shares Vague Comment About Attack on Titan Season 4

Attack on Titan held its head high this year as one of anime’s top-tier titles. Season three came to an end a few months back, and it left plenty of fans eager for more. In fact, a slew of fans were willing to call the season the best yet of Attack on Titan, but a certain fear crept upon those fans before long. Currently, rumors are swirling that WIT Studio isn’t overseeing season four of Attack on Titan, and fans have been rightly nervous about the reports.

Now, it seems the CEO behind WIT Studio is opening up about the ordeal. Recently, George Wada appeared at Crunchyroll Expo, and it was there a fan asked the CEO what his opinion was about the show’s fourth season.

According to Wada, he kept quiet with any formal announcements, but he did drop a vague comment before moving to a new question. The CEO simply said, “If there’s an opportunity,” and fans are plenty confused by his words.

The vague statement has lent itself to all sorts of interpretation by fans so far. At this point, the most popular interpretation is that Wada believes WIT STUDIO would be involved with season four if there is an opportunity. This interpretation has only added to worries about the fourth and final season of Attack on Titan. With the release expected to debut in 2020, work should be happening on season four already if not in the near future. If WIT Studio hasn’t gotten any word on the gig, then the project may be going to a new studio, and such uncertainty has got fans feeling rather nervous these days.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.