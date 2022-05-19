New Anime Poll Shames the Industry's Very Worst Shows
When it comes to anime, there are winners and losers. Shows like Naruto and One Piece won the popularity jackpot when they debuted, and shows like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba have followed in those footsteps. But on the other hand, well – fans aren't shy when it comes to naming and shaming the worst shows out there.
Right now, that debate is going viral all thanks to a recent tweet asking for anime recommendations, and the fandom was swift to beatdown the industry's worst shows. From Ex-Arm to Vampire Holmes and Mars of Destruction, there are some serious anime offenders out there to avoid. And as you can see in the slides below, social media is full of fans calling out their least favorite picks right now.
What do you make of the list below? Did any truly awful series not make the cut here? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Calling All Hypocrites
It isn't the worst objectively speaking, but SaeKano never fails to make me positively angry at it with how pretentiously it wants to play the "haha, romcoms and dating are bad, amirite ;)" game, only to fail into the exact fucking pitfalls it makes fun of. https://t.co/7gkMyQ5yok— Vizi István Brand Ambassador (@DodgersHUN) May 18, 2022
It's a... Monster?
my little monster was AWFUL how did people like this monstrosity of a show https://t.co/cUnLLiidqe— soup (@thesnailwitch) May 18, 2022
The Worst Kind of Fumble
So... Do you ask me what is the worst anime I've ever watched and why is it The Promise Neverland season 2? https://t.co/lqMm1GBeeQ— Alina🔮CW: Fruits Basket (@linacaromina) May 18, 2022
Big Yikes
Rent-a-Girlfriend is literally the worst thing I've ever watched and probably the worse I'll ever watch https://t.co/Ibc8k06AeA— Audrey Hikawa (@_FallenHina) May 18, 2022
Forget About It
Agreed. The predictable pattern of revealing a character's backstory before killing them off made me care less for the cast, so I ultimately didn't care for it or anyone in it.
So much wasted potential.— Rebellious Marine (@LMC_1999) May 18, 2022
They Said It, Not Us
The Fate series is genuinely some of the worst shit I’ve ever watched— ARUUU 🦕☄️ (@DeputyARUUU) May 18, 2022
Major Regrets
whatever the fuck this shit was, worst mistake of my life pic.twitter.com/ewCYrk4dWe— cam 🅴 (@c4ttyc4m) May 18, 2022