Rick and Morty: The Anime Poster Released

Rick And Morty is a runaway success for Adult Swim, with the surreal series following the Smith Family as they're dragged into the wild world of their mad scientist relative, Rick Sanchez. Now, it seems that the series has become so successful in fact that a spin-off series has been confirmed, as Rick And Morty: The Anime was announced to be in the works for Cartoon Network, With the Smiths diving into the realm of anime more than a few times in the past, a new poster has been released that gives us a hint as to the style of the series.

When it comes to Rick And Morty, the animated series has released several short segments in the past that saw the grandfather and grandson team dropping into the medium of anime. This isn't to say that the main series hasn't had its fair share of anime references, with the latest season alone having some big references to the likes of Voltron and various Shonen series, with one wild character even being named Naruto Smith. With the spin-off set to be helmed by anime director Takashi Sano, who had produced two segments for the series in "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)", it seems the series will be in good hands.

The first poster for Rick And Morty: The Anime was released to help celebrate the confirmation of this spin-off, taking various clips from the past short segments that gave us wildly new takes on the Smith Family and the adventures that they journey on throughout both space and alternate realities:

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

As mentioned earlier, the series is set to be led by anime director Takashi Sano, who had this to say about the upcoming project:

"The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion. It's such a life-affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception. I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!"

Via Variety