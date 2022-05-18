Ninja Kamui Reveals First Poster

✖

While the big headlines for Adult Swim might currently be the fact that Rick And Morty is set to get a new spinoff series that will take the Smith family and place them into the medium of anime, that wasn't the only thing that was announced for the Cartoon Network programming block. A new original series titled Ninja Kamui will be brought to life by the director of Jujutsu Kaisen's first season, Sunghoo Park, who was able to blow anime fans away via some of the wild battles that Yuji Itadori and his fellow classmates had against cursed beings.

This is far from the only original anime series that Adult Swim has produced, with the platform having previously released both Fena: Pirate Princess and Shenmue: The Animation. On the horizon, besides Ninja Kamui and Rick And Morty: The Anime, Adult Swim is also set to release some major originals such as Junji Ito's Uzumaki, sequel series to FLCL, and Housing Complex C to name a few. Needless to say, it seems Cartoon Network is all-in when it comes to creating original anime series.

Variety shared the new poster for Ninja Kamui, seemingly promising a bloody affair from the director of Jujutsu Kaisen's first season:

(Photo: Cartoo)

Variety described the new Adult Swim anime original as such:

"Ninja Kamui will follow Joe Higan who is a Nukenin – a former ninja who escaped his clan and is hiding from his violent past in rural America with his family. One night, he is ambushed by a team of assassins from his former organization who exact a bloody retribution on Joe and his family for betraying their ancient code. Rising from his seeming "death," Joe will re-emerge as his former self – Ninja Kamui – to avenge his family and friends. Kamui is a 21st-century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him."

The character designer for the series will be Takesha Okazaki, who previously worked on Star Wars: Visions, Batman: Ninja, and Afro Samurai to name a few. The series will be produced by E&H Production and Sola Entertainment.

