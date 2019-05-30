This Yu-Gi-Oh! Card’s Insane Sale Price Has Got Fans Seeing Double

Anime card games can sometimes become so popular that some of the cards themselves can be hard for fans to get their hands on. Yu-Gi-Oh! is no exception to this with the popular battling card anime/manga having fans looking for the best cards to give themselves an edge in one on one duels, or simply to display the artwork in their abodes. One card in particular, “Evil Hero Malicious Edge”, has seen some insane notoriety from some sellers.

Reddit User ExplosiveSalad shared a listing of several different sellers, with one seller specifically asking for $99,999 USD for a near mint copy of the card:

The Evil Hero Malicious Edge card is a level seven monster in the card game universe of Yu-Gi-Oh! with the following special ability: “If your opponent controls a monster, you can Tribute Summon this card with 1 Tribute. If this card attacks a Defense Position monster, inflict piercing battle damage to your opponent.” Considering that there are other listings displayed that see the card selling from $75 to $500, we imagine that having a card go for nearly $100,000 USD may be a bit much.

This ludicrously expensive card has made appearances in several Yu-Gi-Oh! video games as well as in the anime and manga series itself. Considering this card has an attack power of 2600 and a defense of 1800, this would be a worthy addition to any Yu-Gi-Oh! player’s deck.

What do you think of the Evil Hero Malicious Edge Card? Do you really think it would be worth nearly one hundred thousand dollars to crush your opponents with this?

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.