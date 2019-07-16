Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Turns Card Game Into High Fashion

There is perhaps no stranger forms of anime fashion than the outfits that you experience while watching the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise. We’d be hard pressed to explain how on earth most of the protagonists’ hair styles work exactly, but what fan has attempted to do the impossible by blending the fashion of today with the dueling monsters card game. Taking a number of Yu-Gi-Oh! cards and slapping it to his attire, the dueling fan may have started an entirely new thread that will have others looking to show off their new fashion as they travel to the “Shadow Realm”.

Kotaku shared the stylish Yu-Gi-Oh! fan as he showed off the outfit of his own making which incorporates the devastating power of Exodia The Forbidden One into the ensemble:

For those who don’t know, Exodia is one of the strongest set of cards in the game of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Coming in the form of five separate cards, when a player is able to assemble all five, they automatically win the match they are playing as Exodia blows away opponents at their leisure. In the initial fight between series protagonist Yugi Moto and anti-hero Seto Kaiba, Yugi unleashed Exodia in order to win the duel as his first big victory of the series proper.

Exodia may have initially appeared early on to assist Yugi in one of his biggest duels, it didn’t appear that much after, simply because dropping that series of cards to win each time wouldn’t exactly make for a riveting series.

What do you think of this Exodia outfit made by this Yu-Gi-Oh! fan? Would you wear something like this out in public? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, or which Duel Monsters’ cards you would staple to your jacket for a job interview!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.