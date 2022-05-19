Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens Announces Disney XD, Hulu Premiere

✖

Yu-Gi-Oh! as a series might currently be focused on the world of duels when it comes to extraterrestrials, but one of the latest seasons of the franchise that introduced us to Yugi Moto, Seto Kaiba, and countless duelists over the years is set to arrive on some major platforms as Disney XD and Hulu have announced that Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens will be arriving on their platforms this summer. With the series

Kristen Gray, President of Konami Cross Media NY, Inc made the announcement that one of the latest seasons of Yu-Gi-Oh! was set to make its way onto both Disney XD and Hulu, while also diving into how the anime franchise is able to appeal to younger audiences that dive into these respective channels:

"Yu-Gi-Oh! has a long history of success on Hulu and we are now happy to broaden our reach by also bringing the newest series, Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS to the Disney XD audience. The sensibility of the Yu-Gu-Oh! brand and its focus on suspense, mystery and adventure will engage viewers and deliver a robust kid and co-viewing audience for both Disney XD and Hulu."

For those who might be unfamiliar with Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, the press release from Disney XD and Hulu also released an official description for this unique chapter in the dueling anime adventure:

"Yuga Ohdo may seem like any other 5th grader in Goha City, but he's about to take his favorite game to the next level by inventing a whole new way to duel – Rush Duels! Unlike previous duels, Rush Duels are faster and simpler, but with awesome new strategies that make each duel more dynamic than the last! Yuga can't wait to share Rush Dueling with every Duelist out there, but Goha Enterprises – the megacorp that controls the whole city – is having none of it! They're the ones who dictate how Duels are supposed to be played, so they're going to use everything in their arsenal to crush this kid! But if they think that's going to stop Yuga from building his road to freedom – they don't know Yuga!"

