Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Imagines LEGO Set for Kaiba's Blue-Eyes White Dragon

One Yu-Gi-Oh fan is ready to duel with LEGO with a fun kit for Seto Kaiba's famous Blue-Eyes White Dragon! Kazuki Takahashi's long running franchise is at a much different place than when it first began. Starting out life in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine as a much darker oriented series full of deadly games, the original Yu-Gi-Oh manga and anime franchise took on a much different turn when a new card game was introduced that brought in all kinds of fantastical monsters and magic abilities breaking out in the real world.

This version of the series is ultimately what helped launched the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise into a whole new stratosphere in terms of recognition and popularity and the two major mascots early on rode this wave all the way to the top. It's hard to deny why Seto Kaiba's Blue-Eyes White Dragon remains one of the most iconic monsters in the franchise as a whole, and now artist God Turtle LEGO Creations on YouTube has imagined what it would look like if the famous monster got a special LEGO kit of its own! Check it out below:

The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise has gone far beyond the reach of that original series, however. In the years since that first run, the franchise has celebrated its milestone 25th Anniversary with several major anime sequels, feature films, video games, new manga, crossover specials, and more. It's not even scratching the surface of the popularity of the real life trading card game that has sprung from it either. The game itself has received multiple iterations in just as many years of the anime and manga, and is still one of the most collected and played card games to this day.

Even with all of the new monster designs and cards introduced in that time, the Blue-Eyes White Dragon still remains the most iconic out of the selection. Even as the dragon itself has gotten upgrades, it's clearly hard to beat the classic. So if Yu-Gi-Oh ever does get LEGO of its own someday, this famous dragon should be one of the first releases.