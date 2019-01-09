‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ OST Finally Returns to Spotify

Anime music is hard to find on music streaming services (outside of awesome fan covers), so seeing that the one of the Yu-Gi-Oh! soundtracks has made its way to Spotify is great news.

Though it’s, unfortunately, not the more requested “Music to Duel By” from the 4Kids English dub of the series, The Dark Side of Dimensions‘ hefty soundtrack is back on Spotify. You can check out the 57 song track listing below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions first released in 2016 as a celebration of the franchise’s 20th Anniversary. Taking place six months after the events of the Kazuki Takahashi’s original Yu-Gi-Oh! manga, the film follows Yugi Moto and Seto Kaiba as they try and cope in a world without the Pharoah Atem when a mysterious, new dark entity challenges the to a deadly shadow game.

If you want to check out the film for yourself because it and the original Yu-Gi-Oh! movie are now available for streaming on Hulu. You can watch with a paid subscription for the service, and Pyramid of Light features the remastered version that was released to theaters as celebration of The Dark Side of Dimensions‘ theatrical run.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.

With the series celebrating its 20th Anniversary last year, it’s now more popular than ever. Collectors have made the merchandise even more valuable than ever as a result, and now some of the rarest cards in the trading card game are selling for ridiculous amounts.