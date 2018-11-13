‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ Reveals Special Jump Festa Artwork

Yu Yu Hakusho celebrated its 25th Anniversary this year with a return OVA special giving a high-definition look to the fan-favorite series, and the celebration continues with some great new art.

Spotted by @Rhymestyle on Twitter, Studio Pierrot released a new piece of Yu Yu Hakusho art for the upcoming Jump Festa 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Promo image for Jump Festa 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/cP24BTboci — Dino (@Rhymestyle) November 13, 2018

Promoting Jump Festa 2019, which takes place December 22-23 in Japan, the new Yu Yu Hakusho art gives fans a smooth new look at the old favorites Yusuke, Kuwabara, Kurama, and Hieie. Fans are hoping this means that the series comes back again in another way, either through another OVA release, movie, or even series remake, as the first OVA special was announced around this time last year.

Regardless of whether or not it leads to new Yu Yu Hakusho, fans are happy to just get new art for the series. But what fans in the United States want more is to see the recent OVA comeback special someday. Unfortunately, there is no legal way to watch the anniversary OVA in the United States as the special was bundled along with the fourth volume of special edition Blu-ray collection released for the series’ 25th Anniversary.

Separating into four different volumes — the Spirit Detective arc (the first 26 episodes) along with both movie, the Dark Tournament arc, the 28-episode Chapter Black arc, and the final arc of the series, Demon World Tournament — the anniversary special edition is one fans would love to see come to the West.

The anniversary OVA features the returning staff of director Noriyuki Abe, and the voice cast of Nozomu Sasaki as Yusuke Urameshi, Shigeru Chiba as Kazuma Kuwabara, Megumi Ogata as Kurama, and Nobuyuki Hiyama as Hiei. Covering two different stories, the OVA adapts “Two Shots,” which is a side-manga story revealing how Kurama and Hiei first met, and “All or Nothing,” the second-to-last chapter of Yoshihiro Togashi’s original manga which sees Yusuke and the gang try and solve a major terrorist crisis.

Yu Yu Hakusho was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1990. The story follows Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child’s life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of “Underworld Detective” and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.