Funimation Unveils New Yu Yu Hakusho Steelbook Set

Yu Yu Hakusho may not get the same notoriety as some of its “cousins” in the world of Shonen battle series, such as Dragon Ball or One Piece, but it has still managed to create a die-hard fan base and supply some of the greatest anime fights to date. Realizing this fact, Funimation has just unveiled some of their upcoming blu ray box sets that will be collecting the four major arcs of the series for fans to revisit or experience for the first time. The series itself had around 112 episodes to its name, pulling its material from around ninteen volumes of manga and is definitely worth checking out if you get the chance.

Funimation linked the recent look at the upcoming Blu-Ray box sets on their Official Twitter Account:

First SteelBook for the new Yu Yu Hakusho set has been revealed and we need it ASAP. 👀https://t.co/jH7RJIe6bc — Funimation 🧪⚛️ (@FUNimation) August 2, 2019

The series follows Yusuke Urameshi as he attempts to fight demons, using his powers as a “Spirit Detective”, or “Underworld Detective”, which include energy attacks such as the “spirit gun”. Much like other shonen series, Yusuke isn’t alone as he’s joined by his friend Kuwabara and his former enemies turned comrades, Hiei and Kurama. The characters continue to get stronger during the tenure of the series, honing their skills and attempting to save their world from demon kind.

Yu Yu Hakusho is broken into a series of “arcs”, with four of them rounding out the series total. The anime franchise begins with the “Spirit Detective Arc” that introduces Yusuke and his world to audiences. The next arc, and arguably the best of the foursome, comes in the form of the “Dark Tournament Saga”, where the protagonists are wrapped into a demon world competition of strength. The series continues with a saga involving a rogue Spirit Detective called “Chapter Black” and ends with an epic finale dubbed “The Three Kings Saga”, which will all presumably be included in this new steelbook blu-ray set.

What did you think about Yu Yu Hakusho overall? Will you be picking up this steelbook set to revisit the series or experience it for the first time? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and spirit detectives!

