Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Points Out a Manga-Anime Difference You May Have Missed

Yu-Gi-Oh fans are easier to find than you might realize, and they are always eager to talk about their favorite characters. The series made a big splash during the late 1990s with its debut in the West, and it has continued to draw in fans. From the anime to the video games, Yu-Gi-Oh is a force to reckon with, but fans of the manga are pointing out something you may not have known.

Over on Reddit, the user FanFinn decided to point out the tidbit for fans. You may not have known, but Yu-Gi-Oh had a thriving manga which got the whole series started. The card-based series told a much darker tale than the Yu-Gi-Oh anime did, and it also saw its leads duel while sitting down.

Yes, that is right! In the Yu-Gi-Oh manga, the tech which brought monsters to the real world isn't around. Yugi and his friends duel the old-fashioned way on a card table with a mat. As you can see below, the difference between the manga and anime are easy to see, but the fact is one which many don't know.

Sadly, the knowledge gap is likely due to the manga and how little it was represented in the U.S. Yu-Gi-Oh is currently overseen by Viz Media, but its first years in the West were hard to come by. The same phenomenon happened to Pokemon and Digimon during their heyday, but these manga have become increasingly popular sense. So you might be used to the flashy duels seen in the Yu-Gi-Oh anime, but you got to admit it; The duel between Kaiba and Pegasus is way more intense in the manga, and that is thanks to their over-the-table tension.

Have you ever read the manga for Yu-Gi-Oh before? What do you think of this different style of dueling? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

