‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Goes Viral With This Dirt Dueling Body Wash

When it comes to Yu-Gi-Oh! and merchandise, fans have plenty to pick from. Not only is the franchise big with card game players, but it has put out dozens of figures and plushes. However, it seems Yu-Gi-Oh! has put out a few odd pieces over the years, and one is going viral in a big way.

So, if you ever wanted to smell like your favorite Duel Monsters player, then there is something you got to find.

Over on Reddit, anime fans started chuckling when a photo went viral of some Yu-Gi-Oh! body wash. The throwback image was taken of an unopened set of body wash themed after the hit anime. Labeled the Dirt Dueler, this set features Yugi Muto on the front, and that is just the start.

The collection has three pieces, and they are all tuned into the heart of the cards. A shower gel set has the Dark Magician on it while a mini stick of deodorant appears to feature Exodus. Finally, a bar of soap is included, but this is no regular washing item; The bar of soap is molded like Yugi’s Millennium Puzzle.

If you want to buy this set, then you will have to get savvy online. The item is no longer being made, so all sales will have to be navigated online via sites like eBay. So, if you think it’s time to get some more d-d-d-deodorant, then this Yu-Gi-Oh! package might be the thing for you.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance. Two anime adaptations were created for the series and most will recognize Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters.

