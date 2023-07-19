New Yu-Gi-Oh Card Brings Its Cutest Monster’s Story Full Circle

Yu-Gi-Oh has more cards under its belt than any fan would care to count. From classic pulls like the Dark Magician to newer releases, Yu-Gi-Oh has tons of trading cards. Some of them are more popular than others, and when it comes to cute cards, Emerging Emergency Rescute Rescue is a top pick with fans. And now, it seems the card’s legacy is growing with a new release.

The update comes from a new Yu-Gi-Oh promo that showcases some new cards. One of them features a truly adorable hedgehog, and the critter made fans pause. After all, the lil’ guy looked very familiar, and that is because Yu-Gi-Oh introduced the hedgehog years ago with Emerging Emergency Rescute Rescue.

Don’t believe it? Well, you can check out the card progression above. To the right, you can see the original artwork for Emerging Emergency Rescute Rescue, and it shows two cats rescuing a trapped hedgehog from the side of a cliff. With a mouse’s help, the team is able to save the hedgehog after getting guidance from a sneaky badger. Now, it seems the rescue critter was so moved by his rescue that he chose to join the gang.

After all, the artwork on the left showcases the transformation. You can see the same hedgehog from Emerging Emergency Rescute Rescue in his own card, and he is now wearing the uniform of his rescuers. Equipped with a shovel, the hedgehog looks ready to go on patrol, and he’s got the fanny pack to prove it. So of course, this new card promo has Yu-Gi-Oh fans geeking out something fierce.

Obviously, Yu-Gi-Oh did well with this full circle homage, and it comes some years after the TCG gave fans Emerging Emergency Rescute Rescue. The first card went live in 2017, and now 2023 is ushering in its next phase. So if you loved the first spell card, you will want to nab this new Yu-Gi-Oh card as soon as it drops.

What do you think about this latest Yu-Gi-Oh tease? Do we need a full-blown anime with these critters now or…?