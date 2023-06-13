Yu-Gi-Oh: Get Your Tan On With These Epic Duel Monster Towels

Summer is here, and that means there are millions of vacations scheduled in the coming weeks. The end of May ushered in the big season, and beaches have never been busier. Of course, plenty of these beachgoers are taking on waves while showcasing their favorite fandoms, and Yu-Gi-Oh just made that very easy to do with a special capsule collection.

After all, every good vacation calls for a little TLC by the pool or beach. That is why Yu-Gi-Oh just released an official line of towels that fans can use to tan or even take home to decorate their bathroom with a bit of anime.

(Photo: eStream)

Not long ago, the team at eStream announced it was making official Yu-Gi-Oh bath towels. Raigeki is one while Monster Reborn is the second. The latter is using its Japanese card art, so overseas collectors might be a little confused at first but rest assured! They are the same card. As for their third towel, it will bring Polymerization to life.

You might be wondering how much these Yu-Gi-Oh towels will cost, and that is a fair point. However, these licensed towels will not be open for purchase; You will have to win them. These Yu-Gi-Oh towels are going to be Namco arcade prizes starting in mid-June. So if you really want one of these towels for the summer, you will need to buy one secondhand or head to an arcade in Japan to test your skills.

Of course, there are other ways to get Yu-Gi-Oh goodies that aren't so limited. Konami continues to pump out top-tier trading cards for the Yu-Gi-Oh card game. As the franchise is celebrating its 25th anniversary shortly, Konami has an anniversary card set on sale that includes iconic monsters from years past. You can nab the set for yourself if Yu-Gi-Oh cards are your vice. And if not, you can always check out the Yu-Gi-Oh manga courtesy of Viz Media stateside.

What do you think about this latest bit of Yu-Gi-Oh merch? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – Sora News 24