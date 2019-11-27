Yu-Gi-Oh Getting Live-Action Teaser from Detective Pikachu Artist

Earlier this year, Detective Pikachu went live with an ambitious goal. The film stands as the first live-action adaptation of Pokemon, and it left fans of the franchise wowed. Thanks to its talent team, the movie perfectly captured Pokemon‘s live-action aesthetic, and one of its artists is ready to take on Yu-Gi-Oh.

Taking to Twitter, fans were surprised with RJ Palmer updated their Twitter page. The digital artist, who did many of the designs for Detective Pikachu, wanted to share a tip they discovered. But as you can see, it didn’t take long for fans to pick up on what the artist was drawing.

After all, it is pretty hard to miss the Blue-Eyes White Dragon. Even the most casual of anime fans could recognize the monster, and Palmer is ready to give his take on the beast.

Was working on a new painting and realized this little trick I use all the time could probably help some folks. pic.twitter.com/drzWRtqyIY — RJ Palmer (@arvalis) November 25, 2019

As you can see above, the teaser shows a close up of the Blue-Eyes White Dragon. For once, the beast is given some actual scales which shine under the light. The texture gets smooth once the dragon’s head comes into light, and fans are loving how the monster looks.

Of course, Yu-Gi-Oh has no plans to go live-action right now, but the idea has intrigued fans for years. When the series rose to fame, the technology to bring Duel Monsters to life didn’t exist. Nowadays, there is nothing holding back such an adaptation save for a script and budget. And if Palmer were behind the wheel when it came to designs, Yu-Gi-Oh fans would get onboard with a live-action feature real fast.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.