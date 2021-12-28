Yuri on Ice Celebrates Major Anniversary With New Art

Yuri on Ice might not spend a lot of time in the spotlight these days, but the anime’s legacy can never be understated. Years ago, the sports series took the anime fandom by storm, and Yuri on Ice became a must-watch series for TV goers in general. After all of this time, the figure skating series is still a popular binge, and no day goes by without fans rallying for more. So of course, Yuri on Ice had to celebrate its latest anniversary with a special gift for fans.

The artwork surfaced a few days ago to mark the end of Yuri on Ice season one. After all, the show closed back in December 2016, and it is still a hit with fans. So how else could you celebrate the anniversary than with a new sketch of Yuri on ice… literally. It is what the skater does best.

As you can see above, the new poster shows Yuri skating on a professional rink as the world watches on. With his hair swept back, Yuri looks adorable yet confident as he skates ahead with his arms wide open. Of course, you know Viktor is off to the side giving his love to Yuri, but the only question remains whether the figure skater is on docket to perform next.

For most, it is hard to believe five years have passed since Yuri on Ice ended. The show was hugely popular, and Yuri on Ice broke boundaries with its topics. Not only did the show bring a solid LGBTQ relationship to audiences, but Yuri on Ice dealt with issues like depression and anxiety with care. Fans were convinced MAPPA would okay a second season ASAP, but five years have gone by with little content.

Of course, there is a movie in the works, but Yuri on Ice is taking its time with the project. The movie was announced in April 2017 with a tentative premiere in 2019 that was ultimately scrapped. At this point, there is no word on when Yuri on Ice will bring its big movie to fans, but netizens are waiting as eagerly today as they were several years back.

