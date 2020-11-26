Yuri on Ice''s Movie Drops First Teaser

Yuri on Ice has been very quiet since its first (and only) season wrapped, but work is still being done on the series. In fact, it was announced that Yuri on Ice was working on a movie some time ago, and fans have been waiting to get an update on the film ever since. Now, it seems that wish has been granted after years of waiting. A teaser for Yuri on Ice: Ice Adolescence is here, and it has got fans in their feelings.

The trailer starts with a look at Victor from his youth. The ice skater is just 17 years old here, and he is preparing to make his Olympic debut. The Yuri on Ice promo hypes up one of his best performances on the ice, and as the trailer moves forward, fans are given some impressive music that swells before the screen goes black.

昨年行われた「ユーリ!!! on ICE TVシリーズ一挙劇場上映」にて限定先行解禁を行った特報映像を公開しました。https://t.co/fgwcWo6R6p We've added a teaser PV, which was exclusively released at last year's theatrical screening of Yuri!!! on ICE TV series, to YouTube. pic.twitter.com/tblADLgQBG — TVアニメ「ユーリ!!! on ICE」 (@yurionice_PR) November 26, 2020

This new promo has fans all kinds of excited, and it is easy to see why. Yuri on Ice is one of those series that still commands a cult following. The gorgeous anime surprised everyone when it debuted under MAPPA way back when. Its fluid animation captured ice skating so well, and fans are excited to revisit that world as soon as possible. After all, it has been nearly five years since fans were treated to a look at Yuri on Ice, and their love for Victor has only grown in that time.

If you want to know more about Yuri on Ice, you can watch the first season of Yuri on Ice now. The show is available to stream on Crunchyroll, and you can check out its official synopsis below:

"Yuri Katsuki carried the hope of all Japan on his shoulders in the Figure Skating Grand Prix, but suffered a crushing defeat in the finals. He returned to his hometown in Kyushu and hid away in his family's home, half wanting to continue skating and half wanting to retire. That was when the five-time consecutive world champion, Victor Nikiforov, suddenly showed up with his teammate, Yuri Plisetsky, a young skater starting to surpass his seniors. And so the two Yuris and the Russian champion Viktor set out to compete in a Grand Prix like none the world has ever seen!"

