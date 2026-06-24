1977 Star Wars Early Bird Mailer Set Sold For an Out of This World Price But Might Still Be the Bargain of the Century

In the autumn of 1977, Star Wars was the biggest film on the planet and Kenner held the toy licence but had no toys. With no chance of producing action figures in time for Christmas, the company instead sold the promise of toys via an “Early Bird Mailer” offer. The figures that eventually became part of this mailer are worth serious money if the right people see them for sale meaning even a recent eBay auction that closed on $5,655 could be the bargain of the century for one simple reason.

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Although paying over $5,000 for several small pieces of 1970s plastic may seem excessive to some people, the seller of this particular set could have missed out on making at least four-times as much if the set they sold had been officially graded and sold with a different auction company, as is being proven by a Hake’s auction for almost identical figures. While the eBay auction attracted 44 bids, and seemed to end on a reasonable figure, the Hake’s auction is already holding bids over $11,000, and the site’s estimate is ranged between $20,000-$30,000.

Why Are Star Wars Early Bird Mailers So Valuable?

In both of these auctions, the set being sold comprises of a quartet of bagged figures – Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, and R2-D2 – which come along with the original mailer box they were sent in, a booklet, and certificate. Star Wars toys from the 1970s are renowned for their astronomical sale prices when some rare and hard to find pieces come up at auction, but what creates such a huge price range between auctions?

To understand the set, it helps to remember the Early Bird story. Kenner, who were not on top of their game when being caught out by Star Wars mania, needed around a year to develop their range of toys for the franchise, but with only a few months until Christmas, they instead sold an Early Bird Certificate Package, and box containing the promise of figures to come, which could be mailed off for the following year. It essentially became the first toy pre-order in history, something which is now commonplace with modern collector’s toy releases from companies like Mondo and Hot Toys.

While both auctioned sets come with the same four figures, which are among the earliest Star Wars figures ever produced, the Hake’s lot features an all-important professional grading of 85. This on its own is more than enough to boost the amount serious collectors are willing to pay for the set, but the Hake’s auction also comes with a more publicised arrangement than an item being listed on eBay. There is no doubt that $5,655 is a substantial price for something the cost around $7.99 just under 50 years ago, but it will also seem like the sale of the century to its buyer if the piece hits or exceeds Hake’s estimate.

If the new owner feels like getting their new purchase graded, even with its slightly tatty mailer box, it could still be resold for a huge instant profit. Whether they would be willing to sell on what is considered a Star Wars grail item, though, is a completely different question.

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