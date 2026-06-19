If You Thought Vintage Kenner Star Wars Figures Were Expensive, You Should See This Action Display Stand

Kenner made some of the most beloved Star Wars toys from the late ‘70s to the mid ‘80s. From action figures to play sets, the manufacturer held the rights to the toy line until it was acquired by Hasbro. These figures are now considered collectors’ items, and some of them, like this vintage Boba Fett, are worth over $150,000. It’s not easy coming across these toys anymore, especially in sealed and pristine condition.

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However, Kenner also made various accessories for these toys, and while you may think they’re not as valuable as the figures, some of them are actually worth way more. Take, for instance, this Special Action Display Stand for The Empire Strikes Back figures. While it originally came with six figures, it’s currently so rare that the stand just by itself is now going for $1,625 with buyer’s premium at Heritage Auctions. I just want to reiterate, it’s just the stand, without any action figures and it costs more than some of the vintage figures itself.

Original Kenner Star Wars Action Figure Display Stand Is More Expensive Than Some Vintage Figures

While the Kenner Star Wars figures are indeed collector’s items, most of them aren’t too expensive on their own. They are relatively easy to find if you look in the right places, and most of us would be able to afford a few of them. However, it seems not many people have the original display stand, resulting in it getting such a high valuation at the auction. Originally, the display stand came with figures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Lando Calrissian, Bossk, a Snowtrooper, and FX-7. However, this one is worth so much even without those figures.

The reason it’s so rare is because it was part of Kenner’s 1980 Department Store Program. It was a special retail promotion, so very limited quantities of this display stand were manufactured. It’s similar to the stand released in 1978, but featured a special box just for the promotion. Unfortunately, the box of this one shows significant wear and tear, so you’ll have to be careful with it. You can bet that the value would have skyrocketed if it featured the original six figures and was sealed in a well- preserved box.

Ultimately, it still makes for a great addition to any vintage Kenner Star Wars collection, as not many people can actually boast about having an ultra-rare display stand. Of course, that would only be the case if you’re someone who prefers to open their action figures before displaying them.

Would you pay over $1,600 for a vintage display stand without any figures? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!