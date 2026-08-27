40 Years Later, This He-Man Painting Inspired the Reboot’s Final Moment and Now It’s the Ultimate Masters of the Universe Find

Masters of the Universe blasted back into theaters in May with a live-action reboot of the 80s franchise. While the response was muted during the film’s run, it has since become the biggest streaming title of the year since its release on Prime Video. That has renewed the interest in the He-Man franchise, which means there could not be a better time for an original piece of artwork that defined the 80s cartoon and toy line to come to auction. The 1986 piece by Earl Norem is one of the stunning artworks that will be sold at Heritage Auctions’ Masters of the Universe auction, and is made all the more timely as it depicts the scene that would become the final nostalgic stinger of this year’s movie. Showing He-Man astride Battlecat, with Eternia in the background, the painting sold for $32.500 on Sunday, narrowly besting another Norem poster painting of Castle Grayskull which ended on $30,000.

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A masterclass in fantasy artwork, the Norem painting shows Battlecat standing on his hind legs with He-Man seated on the saddle with battle axe and shield ready for the next fight. The Towers of Eternia loom in the background with a sky of reds and black bringing out the full 80s fantasy aesthetic that would be seen in so many movies and TV shows of the decade. The painting itself is a huge 18 by 16 inches and was originally printed as a pull-out poster in the U.S. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe magazine to coincide with the release of Mattel’s huge Eternia playset, which was released towards the end of the toy line’s heyday. The painting carries the signature of Norem and for any fan of the franchise is one of the most stunning pieces of artwork you could ever own – if you can afford it, of course.

2026’s Masters of the Universe Brings the Original Art to Life

While Dolph Lundgren’s 1987 Masters of the Universe has become a cult classic, it failed to capture the colorful characters and Eternian locations of the cartoon series through a combination of budget constraints, rights issues, and a lack of technology to fully realize the world that kids watched during Saturday morning cartoon blocks. After many false starts, Travis Knight finally became the director to bring the 80s cartoon series to life in May, with characters such as Trap-Jaw, Spikor, Ram Man and Battlecat making their first appearances in live-action. Rather than attempting to rationalize the sometimes ludicrous characters of the series, Knight fully embraced the idea of translating the cartoon and toy line into a live-action that satisfied the core audience the film was made for – adults that are still kids at heart.

The paintings of Norem and other legendary artists such as William George heavily influenced the latest iteration of He-Man, and that is partly why the movie has become such a runaway success on Prime Video. The final moments of the movie stand out as complete fan service in the best way, overlaying the orchestral He-Man and the Masters of the Universe theme song over a close-up of Castle Grayskull taken directly from the animated series, which then gives way to Nicholas Galitzine’s He-Man riding Battlecat into that final shot. The movie going to great lengths to please long-term fans – and introduce the franchise to newcomers – has clearly paid off, and could well have influenced several bidders to join the race to own their own piece of He-Man history.