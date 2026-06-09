The Masters of the Universe Toy Almost No One Could Afford Will Now Cost You $50K

For any child with an interest in He-Man and the Masters of the Universe in the mid-80s, there is one particular item that, for many, fell into the category of “wanted it but didn’t get it.” While many were happy with their impressive Castle Grayskull and Snake Mountain playsets, a 1986 set that dwarfed both fortresses was released by Mattel for a huge retail price of $89.99 (around $260 adjusted for inflation), meaning it was out of reach for many parents. Now though, this MOTU grail could now set you back $50,000 if you are willing to pick it up on eBay.

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Released in 1986, the Eternia playset was advertised as the largest MOTU set ever…and that was not an exaggeration. The ultimate centrepiece for any He-Man collection, the central tower of the set, comprising of three floors, stood over 30 inches tall, much higher than either Grayskull or Snake Mountain. As if that was not enough, the set also featured a Grayskull tower on one side and a Viper tower on the other, with a motorised monorail that could transport a single figure around the entire playset, and an ability to be connected to both hero playsets – if you had the room to spare.

The MOTU Eternia Set Was One of the Most Ambitious of It’s Time

Designed by Ted Mayer, who had a hand in the original toy line’s creation, the idea behind the Eternia set was a simple one; Mayer was tasked with coming up with something that would make the other playsets that came before it small in comparison. This led to original concepts measuring as much as 40 inches and featuring elaborate design features such as creature heads that hid gun turrets and slime chambers. The redesigns and work needed to bring the subsequent final Eternia set to life meant that by the time the set was released, the franchise had already peaked, and the cost was just beyond anything that many parents were willing to pay after already spending hundreds on the franchise over the previous years.

Naturally, that means that the Eternia playset is now among the most collectible holy grails of the original Masters of the Universe toy line and stands high on a list of the most unobtainable toys for children of the 1980s. While Mattel did re-release the Eternia set in 2021 as part of their Masters of the Universe Origins toy line, with an even higher price tag of $550, the original set’s scarcity in good, boxed condition, means that getting your hands on one of those 40 year old set is going to set you back a lot more.

Right now, a complete, boxed set is available on eBay for the easily attainable $49,999. This set comes complete in its original box, which appears to be in good condition compared to many of its age. If that seems a little excessive, then other auctions will allow you to piece together your own set for a slightly more reasonable price. When it comes to a realistic price for the set, an AFA-graded Eternia set was sold at auction for just under $13,400 in March 2023, which really does cement its place as one of the most sought after playsets of the 1980s.

One thing that is certain is this. If you were one of those children in 1987 with an Eternia playset in your Christmas haul, then you were one of a select group that was able to live out all of your Masters of the Universe adventures in a way that so many missed out on. If you were one that somehow managed to hold onto one of these and keep it in good condition, then you are now sitting on the manufactured version of the Power of Grayskull.

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