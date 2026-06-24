90 Years of Classic Disney Art Are On Sale Now (Including Monsters, Inc., Mickey Mouse, & More)

Disney has created some truly timeless stories over the past 90 years, and now a vast collection of animation art is going up for sale. The lineup in this sale includes some of Disney’s most iconic franchises and characters, including Monsters Inc., Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, and more, and you can add some of these amazing and rare items to your collection very soon.

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The auction will be run by Propstore and will take place on July 8th and 9th next month. The collection showcases iconic characters and productions from Pinocchio, Alice in Wonderland, Winnie the Pooh, Monsters Inc., Mickey Mouse, Mulan, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, 101 Dalmations, and more, and some of these pieces are expected to draw high prices, with some expected to go well over $20,000. You can register for the auction right here, and you can find some of the highlights from the auction below.

Highlights From Propstore’s Disney Animation Auction

There are going to be several items that will likely catch your eye, including one for Monster Inc. fans. In perfect timing for the 25th anniversary of Monsters inc., the auction will feature a storyboard drawing by Jorgen Klubien that includes Sully and Boo. In addition to featuring two beloved characters, it also includes a look at their early development, as Sully actually has small bat wings on his back at this stage, which didn’t make it into the film.

Then there’s a set of four original production drawings from the Mickey Mouse short titled Society Dog Show from 1939. These drawings feature Mickey, Pluto, and the judge during a memorable sequence, with this particular set only spanning a second of screen time. The drawings also feature the original production annotations and construction lines, allowing collectors to gain even more insight into this moment in time.

Other highlights include a framed Alice original production cel on a hand-painted presentation background from Alice in Wonderland, a framed Cruella de Vil in bed original production cel, a framed Tigger original storyboard drawing with dialogue title from Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too, and a Mary Blair original hand-painted concept painting from Make Mine Music, though there are many, many more.

Speaking of the collection, Propstore’s Animation Art Expert Russell Singler said, “Few studios have shaped animation and our childhoods quite like Disney. Mickey and Pluto mid-chase in the early shorts, the Evil Queen at her most fearsome, Sully and Boo’s unforgettable friendship, these are moments that stay with all of us. The artworks in Propstore’s collection are the original drawings, paintings, cels and storyboards that made those moments possible. With more than thirty years in animation art behind the collection, we have chosen each piece for what it is and what it means, and together they span nearly a century of Disney’s storytelling. This is a rare chance to own the actual artwork, from the studio that shaped the medium.”

Bidding begins on both July 8th and July 9th at 10:00 AM EDT, and you can find out more about the collection right here.

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