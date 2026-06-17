Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals First-Ever Adventure Pack to Celebrate 100 Years of Winnie the Pooh

Since Disney Dreamlight Valley first released back in 2023, new content has come in two key ways. We’ve got regular free updates that add new characters and quest lines, plus a three paid expansion packs. But during today’s Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase, Gameloft unveiled a brand-new kind of DLC: adventure packs. The first Adventure Pack will introduce Winnie the Pooh and friends to the Valley, and it arrives on July 8th.

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Let’s get the first key detail out of the way up front. Like larger expansion passes, Adventure Packs will be a form of paid content to supplement free updates. Gameloft has already teased more free updates, including the addition of Ralph from Wreck-It Ralph, so free additions aren’t going anywhere, even with another new paid DLC in the mix. The first pack, which was revealed in detail during the June 17th Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase, is called Honeyglow Woods. It adds 4 unique areas, 3 new characters, and more to the game. Since Adventure Packs are new, let’s cover what you can expect when the first one releases on July 8th.

DDV Announces New Honeyglow Woods Adventure Pack Starring Winnie the Pooh

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As revealed on June 17th, Honeyglow Woods will be the first-ever Disney Dreamlight Valley expansion pack when it launches on July 8th. The timing for bringing characters from the Hundred Acre Wood to DDV isn’t accidental, as 2026 marks the 100-year anniversary of Winnie the Pooh. So, this bigger-than-usual addition will celebrate all things Pooh and friends, as well as introduce a new kind of DLC to DDV.

Honeyglow Woods will add a few exciting features to the Valley, most notably Winnie the Pooh, Eeyore, and Piglet. This trio will have their own unique friendship paths and new rewards to go along with them. And yes, each has their own house that you can place in your Valley once you’ve finished their questlines. From this initial preview, it looks like each one’s quests will be a perfect match for their personalities. We’ll hunt down Eeyore’s missing tail and help Piglet find his courage.

Along with the new characters, the Honeyglow Woods world will add 4 unique areas to explore after you use the portal to reach the woods: Drowsybloom Acres meadow, Gloom Meadow marsh, Braveheart Grove forest, and Nectar Apiary glen. If you don’t want to travel back to the Valley to take care of business, you can also place portals to easily access Chez Remy and Scrooge’s store.

Of course, DDV couldn’t add Pooh without his favorite snack. This Adventure Pack adds a brand-new beekeeping mechanic that will let players take care of bees and harvest honey. Said honey will be used in several new crafting recipes, as well. And now for the best part – the new critter. The Honeyglow Woods Adventure Pack will add an adorable new hedgehog to DDV. I can’t wait to see what they like to eat so I can make friends with one ASAP.

What is an Adventure Pack in DDV?

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With this being the first Adventure Pack, longtime players no doubt have a few questions. Most notably, how does this compare to an Expansion Pass? First off, it’s priced differently. Honeyglow Woods will cost $16.99, quite a bit less than the $29.99 pricepoint for an Expansion Pass. As such, it’s a bit smaller in scale, without quite as much story content compared to something like Wishblossom Ranch. However, an Adventure Pack does have more content than the typical free Disney Dreamlight Valley update.

While free updates typically add one or two new characters at once, Adventure Packs add a new story quest, plus three new friends and their quests. It also brings a whole new area for you to explore, with several different regions. From the looks of it, this will be larger than the new realms added alongside new characters in free updates.

This model reminds me of how The Sims 4 offers new paid content in a variety of sizes, making this an interesting pivot for Gameloft. With three Expansion Pass DLC already out there and free updates to continue throughout 2026, it seems likely that Adventure Packs will be a new part of the ongoing rotation of new additions to DDV.

How do you feel about DDV adding another new kind of paid content? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!