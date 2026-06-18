Disney Nabs Just-Announced Major Fantasy Book Adaptation (It Could Be Their Next Big Franchise)

Disney is no stranger to major franchises and adaptations, and it’s had its share of fantasy-themed projects as well. That said, its latest foray into the genre could be Disney’s next major franchise, especially if it delivers what longtime fans of the franchise have wanted for years.

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According to a new report from Variety, the hit book series Warrior Cats is being adapted for Disney+ and Disney Channel as an animated series thanks to a new deal between Coolabi Group and Disney Kids & Family. The series will be brought to life by animation studio Original Force, and A.C. Bradley (Ms. Marvel) will be the showrunner, while Rodrigo Blaas (The Incredibles) will be directing. The Warrior Cats animated series is expected to hit the service in 2028.

Warrior Cats Has All The Ingredients To Be A Disney Hit

If you aren’t familiar with Erin Hunter’s Warrior Cats, there are over 50 books in the series, and that’s not even including the Super Editions. The Prophecies Begin arc starts the series with the introduction of a housecat named Rusty, who finds himself in the midst of a clash between the four clans.

The initial four clans include the ThunderClan, ShadowClan, RiverClan, and the WindClan, and each one has its own hierarchy and traits they represent. The ThunderClan stands for Courage and Honor and is led by Squirrelstar, while the ShadowClan stands for stealth and secrets and is led by Tigerstar. RiverClan represents Skill and Grace and is led by Icestar, while WindClan stands for Strength and Speed and is led by Harestar. Each clan has its own unique community and standout characters, and the fluctuating power levels of each and their varying approaches to the world make them a perfect fit for a television series, especially with Disney at the helm.

This is also why animation should work extremely well for the series. Being able to fall in love with all the adorable cats and kittens is one thing, but there’s a whole political and societal aspect to each that lends itself to television so well, and it feels like a series that is right in Disney’s classic wheelhouse. The project was going to be a feature film at first, but the project was recently shut down in lieu of the animated format.

There’s also no shortage of material in which to adapt, though the first season is expected to pull from the first series of books. There are six books in that first series, which include Into The Wild, Fire and Ice, Forest of Secrets, Rising Storm, A Dangerous Path, and The Darkest Hour. The franchise even already has toys and plush available for new and longtime fans, so if there was going to be a perfect moment to break out, this would be the one.

Warrior Cats is set to launch in 2028.

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