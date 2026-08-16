A Life-Size Version of the Most Expensive Kenner Star Wars Action Figure Is Going to Auction (But Don’t Expect a Giant Price Tag)

There is one classic Star Wars action figure that holds power over many toy collectors. While Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker are two of the biggest icons of the franchise, Kenner’s three-and-three-quarter-inch Boba Fett has become the crown jewel of many collections for those lucky enough to get their hands on one. As the undisputed Holy Grail of Star Wars, certain prototypes of the figure have sold for well over $1 million, and even the most common version of the Kenner figure can sell for six-figures. Now, thanks to Propstore’s upcoming auction, fans have the chance to bid on a life-size version of that figure, one that stands a mighty six feet tall. However, despite its blown up size, this statue is not set to deliver a huge price tag compared to its tiny counterpart thanks to its more modern release date of 2015. However it is hard to deny that this Boba Fett will be a talking-point addition to any collection

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Created by Gentle Giant and released in a limited quantity, this figure originally retailed for around $2750 just over 10 years ago. Now, it is estimating a sale of up to around $8,000 thanks to its impeccable appearance. Made from a perfect digital scan of a mint-condition version of the original Boba Fett toy, this 72-inch statue is 100% match for its much smaller counterpart. The features and painting on this boba Fett will make you think that you have been shunk down to the side of an action figure. Not only does it look like the toy, but it has articulation points, a replica blaster and even the non-firing rocket that caused a lot of problems for the original prototype and its J-shaped firing mechanism. The figure was clealry made to pay homage to the legendary Fett prototype, as it fully embraces the design of the Kenner toy over the character’s on-screen appearances.

There Is a Simple Reason this Boba Fett Is Not Expecting a Huge Sale Price

Courtesy of Prop Store

When it comes to toy collecting, there are many reasons why one item can sell for much more than another. Although it would be easy to assume that bigger is better, that is not the case in toy collecting circles. What makes an item highly sought after and therefore much more likely to deliver a staggering auction result is scarcity and age, which when combined tell potential buyers how likely they are to ever see a certain item his the auction block again in the future. Size counts for very little in this kind of auction. An authentic near-50-year-old figure that has very few versions in circulation will always win over an oversized replica of the same figure.

However, none of this makes the item less eye-catching or appealing to buyers who want to add every possible iteration of this iconic Boba Fett figure to their collections. That could see the item jump beyond expectations when the auction goes live at the end of the month. This kind of auction item is one that doesn’t quite block out regular bidders who don’t have hundreds of thousands to spare when building out a mancave or display room, but gives many more people a shot at owning their own centerpiece show-stopper than original versions of the toy it is based on.