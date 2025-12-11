The Best Star Wars Toys for Every Type of Fan

The world of Star Wars has become quite large and what that really means is that there are now many, many ways to be a fan. Are you more into the original trilogy? Maybe Anakin and Obi-Wan in the prequels do it for you? There’s even a chance the sequel films are what you live for. Or even just the idea of interplanetary travel?

No matter what it is that draws you to Star Wars, there’s always going to be that perfect collectible or toy that brings you right back into the galaxy far, far away. The world of Star Wars merch is vast, but it’s time to shrink all that vastness into a tidy list filled with the best toys for all Star Wars fans to enjoy. So whether you’re buying for yourself or preparing for the holidays with some last minute shopping, this list has what you need.

From LEGOs to action figures to household items, here are some of the best Star Wars toys available right now.

For the Lore-Obsessed Aestheticist

Star Wars Samurai Impressions Funko Pops

The Star Wars Samurai Impressions collection is one of the best examples of Funko flexing their creative muscles. The collection is inspired by the samurai history of the original characters, as envisioned by George Lucas and Ralph McQuarrie. While the Samurai-era has been the subject of many Star Wars product releases, these Pops are definitely standouts.

For the Master Builder Completionist

LEGO Star Wars: UCS Death Star (75419)

This is apparently the largest Star Wars set and most expensive overall set that LEGO has ever released, so it had to make the list. The set clocks is made of 9,023 pieces and makes a point to include every big scene that takes place in the space station. You’ll find locations like the Superlaser control room, the trash compactor, the Imperial boardroom, Princess Leia’s cell, and the Emperor’s throne room. There is also a hangar bay, complete with a Lambda-class shuttle. 38 minifigures help you to relive the scenes.

For the Acolyte-Era Loyalist

Star Wars The Black Series The Stranger Premium Electronic Helmet

I had the chance to check this Star Wars electronic helmet out in person at Disney’s Gift the Galaxy event, where Disney showed off some of their best new products, and I do think this is one of the best helmets I’ve seen from them. If you watched The Acolyte on Disney+, then you know The Stranger is one of the best new characters that have been added recently. This helmet brings important detail to the design, making the Stranger feel like he could walk beside us.

For the Ship Miniature Purist

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon 1:144 Scale Model Kit

What’s better than the ships of Star Wars? Getting to make miniatures for your home, of course! This model kit builds a 3 x 2 x 4 inches Millennium Falcon, straight from the movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Spaceship enthusiasts will love this miniature version of the famous ship.

For the Crystal-Swapping Jedi

Star Wars Power Crystal Electronic Lightsaber

A lightsaber had to make the list! The Power Crystal Electronic Lightsaber is a slightly elevated toy lightsaber that includes the Kyber Crystals so any Jedi can switch out the power source with any color crystal. Saw this one at the Gift of the Galaxy event and it was a nice addition to get to change the crystal to any of the 10 options.

For the Original Trilogy Diehard

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Jabba the Hutt Action Playset

Jabba’s appearances in the original trilogy are some of my favorite parts of the whole franchise, and this set makes sure that the gangster alien gets his much needed space among our collections. This Jabba set includes his hangout area as well as rugs, a bowl, a plate, glassware, and even a pipe.

For the Premium Sith Collector

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Darth Vader on Throne 1:10 Art Scale Limited Edition Statue

This legit statue features the Darth Vader of the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ TV Show, though he looks very similar to previous versions. The Sith Lord sits upon his throne in a very ominous and threatening way, and if you wanted a statue that showed off the full detail of Vader’s burned face, this is the one.

For the Battlefield Diorama Fan

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron AT-AT Walker (Endor) Amazon Exclusive

AT-AT’s are almost synonymous with Star Wars at this point, so we had to include one on the list. This Amazon Exclusive AT-AT Walker is perfect for anyone looking to play with the menacing war weapon droid. There are moveable legs, lights, and sounds, plus, this one comes from Return of the Jedi, so take note of the moss moving up the legs!

For the Phantom Menace Nostalgic

LEGO Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Battle Droid with STAP (75428)

The Battle Droid with STAP in this 1,088-piece set measures over 15 in. (38 cm) high, 11.5 in. (30 cm) long and 5.5 in. (14 cm) wide when displayed on the stand. Its perfect for those who need a respectful reminder of all the droids lost during the CLONE WARS.

For the Duel of Fates Devotee

Star Wars The Black Series Qui-Gon Jinn, Darth Maul and Obi-Wan Kenobi The Phantom Menace 6-Inch Action Figures

Gotta show the prequels some love! This 3-piece action figure set allows collectors or otherwise to re-enact the big battle at the end of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Put it alongside the LEGO Star Wars: The Phentom Menace Battle Droid and get yourself a nice display of the scenes from Episode 1.

