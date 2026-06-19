Alien & Predator Fans Can Now Own Two of Sci-Fi’s Most Iconic Movie Monsters

On November 21, 1990, one of the biggest promises in movie history was made to audiences, one that wouldn’t be fully realized on the big screen for thirteen more years. At the conclusion of Predator 2, Danny Glover’s Lieutenant Mike Harrigan finds himself on the spaceship belonging to the titular alien hunter. Inside is a lot of fog but also trophies from previous hunts, with various alien skulls; among them, though, is a very familiar one: the xenomorph from the Alien franchise. This ignited the imagination of fans the world over about what an encounter between the two would look like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since that time, both franchises have evolved in pretty distinct ways, with two feature film matchups that pitted the Aliens and Predators against each other (plus last year’s Predator: Badlands tied their continuity together even more). Now, pieces from films in both franchises, including their crossovers, have gone up for auction, including full costumes and props. Though the price tags are decidedly not cheap, Alien and Predator fans can find pieces of movie history available to bid on, and they could own some iconic ephemera

Alien & Predator Fans Can Own Pop Culture History

Heritage Auctions has a new collection of pop culture items up in one of their Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auctions. Among the available props are not only flintlock pistols used by Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean films, but also the screen-used severed hand of Luke Skywalker from The Empire Strikes Back, Christopher Reeve’s “Evil Superman” suit from Superman III, and even the hoverboard from Back to the Future Part II. That’s only the tip of the iceberg, though.

For Alien fans, there’s not only a hatched Alien egg from 2004’s Alien vs. Predator (with a starting bid of $1,000), a pair of cockpit seats from Alien: Resurrection (with a starting bid of $1,500), but also one of the M4A1 Pulse Rifles from Aliens, with a starting bid of $15,000.

The biggest prop, though, would be one of the most impressive to have on display, with a complete Xenomorph costume. Featuring a headpiece that was created for Alien vs. Predator: Requiem and a body suit that was made for its 2004 precursor, the costume is complete with the internal clear tubing to suit and mouth for acid excretion special effects and control wires under the arms. As of this writing, the xenomorph costume has a starting bid of $6,000.

Predator fans have even more to whet their appetites and potentially put a dent in their savings account. First are two props: a Predator claymore mine from Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (starting bid of $500) plus a Predator Combistick that belonged to the “Scar” Predator in Alien vs Predator (starting bid of $2,500). Next is the Head Appliance and Armor Ensemble for Kevin Peter Hall’s “City Hunter Predator” as seen in Predator 2. Including not only the mask for the City Hunter but also his Yautja skin mask that can be seen underneath it, as well as the shoulder and back pieces of the armor, with a starting bid set at $5,000.

Finally, not to be outdone by the Alien franchise, the full “Scar” Predator costume from Alien vs. Predator is up for auction as well. With a starting bid of $10,000, this one includes 22 total pieces, including the bio helmet, foam latex skin bodysuit, foam rubber shoulder armor pieces, plus the wrist gauntlet with 2-protruding resin blades.

For the time being, these items and a slew of other major movie pieces like Erik Killmonger’s Black Panther costume, the Full-Scale Screen-Used Stargate, and “Otto” the Autopilot from Airplane!, will all be up for auction starting in July. Time will tell what fans might pay for some of these, but for now, there are some Alien and Predator pieces that can be grabbed by anyone.