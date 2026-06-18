36 Years Later, One Iconic Gremlins Mogwai is Finally Up For Sale

After 36 years, you can finally own one of the iconic Gremlins – if you have at least $4,000 spare. Steven Spielberg is having a good year, with Disclosure Day performing well in the box office. Meanwhile, over in the auctions, collectors are remembering another epic Spielberg franchise; Gremlins, which he helped launch all the way back in 1984. These delightful comedy horror films feature innocent creatures called Mogwai, who must be very carefully handled indeed – lest you unleash Gremlins upon the world.

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Now, an actual Mogwai model from the 1990 sequel Gremlins: The New Batch is finally on sale courtesy of Heritage Auctions. It’s one of the original puppets, for a second generation Mogwai called George – one of the Mogwai who spawned from Gizmo at the beginning of the film, and who ultimately terrorize the Clamp Center skyscraper. Created by renowned special effects artist Rick Baker and his team at Cinovation Studios, the George Mogwai is undoubtedly one of the most delightful collectibles for sale in Heritage’s latest auction.

According to Heritage, the puppet is constructed of foam over metal armature with synthetic fur, acrylic eyes, and foam latex skin. The synthetic fur on the back obscures an opening to the interior designed for easy access and control of the puppet; it also features a zip tie on the neck area which secures the metal armature and foam. It does exhibit production age and evidence of handling, including desiccation on the inner foam components, especially near the mouth, with minor cracking on exterior foam latex components and minor damage to the hand. Heritage is welcoming bids starting from $4,000.

The Gremlins Are Such a Massive Part of Hollywood History

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The delightful Gremlins will always have a special place in Hollywood history. The concept is simple but effective, riffing on popular legends of “gremlins” in the machine – although it actually became quite controversial at the time. Although the first Gremlins was a box office success, t was criticized for its violence, with Spielberg proposing the new PG-13 rating as a result. Gremlins: The New Batch is more unusual, a parody of the first which amps up the ridiculousness to the nth degree.

George was one of the main Gremlins in The New Batch, essentially a gangster boss who takes pleasure in the pain of others. He’s usually seen alongside his companion Lenny, and has a surprisingly tolerant attitude to Lenny’s foolishness, not even seeking vengeance when Lenny hits him by mistake. The microwave gag in the above clip – one of George’s finest moments – is a smart in-joke to the first film, with the Gremlins seeking revenge after one of their number died in a microwave. George is far from the first Mogwai to make his way to auction, with one New Batch puppet selling for $12,300 in 2012. The $4,000 opening bid is likely to be exceeded.