Bossk Is One Of Star Wars’ Most Fearsome Bounty Hunters, But This Pink Prototype Makes Him Look Like A Valentine’s Day Gift

Romance is unfortunately dead in the Star Wars universe. Literally. Just look at Padme and Anakin, Obi-Wan and Satine, or even Leia and Han. Hell, even Luke and Leia shared an awkward kiss before finding out they were actually siblings. But perhaps they got it all wrong. Perhaps the best thing you can do in the Star Wars universe is gift your partner one of the galaxy’s most feared bounty hunters in a romantic package, like this one of a kind Bossk action figure in pink and heart-adorned packaging that’s currently up for auction at Heritage. But before you think it’s a Valentine’s Day special, this item is actually a rare packaging prototype.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Boba Fett may be the best, Bossk is easily the most terrifying looking bounty hunter that Vader hires in The Empire Strikes Back. But even the Trandoshan looks rather adorable in this pink window box, which Hasbro repurposed to serve as a packaging prototype for the character’s 2000 Power of the Force action figure. While it’s unclear what exactly the repurposed packaging originally belonged to, we can surmised that it was a Giochi Preziosi plush toy of some kind. Besides the pink base color, hearts, and cute plushies, the packaging also features an Italian line that roughly translates into “What a surprise: A puppy!” The stark difference between the packaging and the action figure easily makes it one of the funniest prototypes I’ve ever come across. In fact, even collectors think it’s worth adding to their pile, with the current bid price sitting at $174 with buyer’s premium.

This Star Wars Bossk Prototype Has The Most Adorable Packaging

When it comes to prototypes going on sale, it’s usually the action figures themselves. They’re generally slightly or drastically different from the final version, depending on what aspect of the figure is being prototyped. For instance, this Snowspeeder prototype is blue because the manufacturer was prototyping the mold. However, the Bossk figure in this instance look like the final version, with the packaging that was being prototyped. Even in such cases, though, manufacturers usually use blank or unprinted cardboard, but Hasbro decided to reuse some old material, to their credit. Not only does it reduce waste, but also gives us one of the most unique action figure and packaging combos we’ve ever seen.

Play video

It seems the manufacturer clearly recognized the humor behind this prototype, as it previously belonged to Brian Wilk, the Design Director for the company’s Transformers, Star Wars, and Spider-Man toy lines in the mid 2000s. This Bossk figure and packaging is a truly unique piece, not just because of the cute packaging, but because it’s the exact opposite of the what the character represents. It wouldn’t be half as funny if it was Luke or Leia in this packaging. A terrifying and ruthless bounty hunter wrapped in the most adorable packaging may look a bit strange sitting on your shelf, but it makes for a great story about one of the most popular Star Wars toy lines. It’s among the most sought after vintage Star Wars toys, but the adorable packaging sure makes it one of the rarest.

Would this unique action figure and packaging make it a great Valentine’s Day gift for a Star Wars fan? Let us know in the comments!