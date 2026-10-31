Hasbro Tried to Recreate Kenner’s Star Wars Toy Magic With This Snowspeeder, and Its Original Prototype Is a Rare Find

The Star Wars Snowspeeder doesn’t get as much appreciation as it should. The humble vehicle may be incapable of interstellar flight, but it managed to take down The Empire’s towering AT-ATs on Hoth, giving the rebellion vital time to escape. It perhaps did more for the cause than even the iconic X-Wing fighter, and there’s no better way to honor it than by adding its toy prototype of your collection. Currently on auction at Heritage, this Snowspeeder toy prototype sits at the cusp of one of the biggest acquisitions in toy history, when Hasbro took over Kenner in 1991 to become the premiere Star Wars toy manufacturer in the industry.

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Kenner’s Star Wars toys were among the most sought after in their time, and is now something every vintage toy collector keeps an eye out for at auctions and other marketplaces. In fact, the line was so popular that Hasbro recently launched The Vintage Collection in its honor. The prototype in question was created just a year after Hasbro officially took over from Kenner and put out the second line of Star Wars: Power of the Force toys. In many ways, the the original shell looks very similar to Kenner’s version, but this isn’t surprising, as Hasbro likely wanted to ride the wave of Kenner’s success. However, with a new generation of toys, Hasbro also wanted to add its own touch to the model, adding further detail to certain parts of the Snowspeeder, especially its panels and fins.

This Hasbro Star Wars Snowspeeder Prototype Still Features Remnants Of The Kenner Era

Via Heritage Auctions

Of course, there are a lot of varying elements since it’s a prototype, with the most obvious one being the color of the vehicle. The base of the Snowspeeder is molded out of a blue plastic material, a stark difference from the vehicle’s white on-screen appearance. This suggests that the prototype was crafted for the overall mold phase, with painting and detailing coming later. The smaller parts of the vehicle, like the turrets, rear thrusters, and cockpit are made up of a transparent plastic, likely because it’s easier to mold into smaller parts. Make no mistake, though, it may look like a vehicle out of Tron, but a quick paintjob and some detailing will eventually turn it into one of the most iconic vehicles in Star Wars history.

While adding a prototype to your collection has its own charm, this particular one is truly special. It was created during a time when Star Wars toys made their transition from Kenner to Hasbro, with elements of both manufacturers still visible in the overall design. There was a time when you couldn’t think of anyone else besides Kenner manufacturing toys from the iconic franchise, but the same can be said for Hasbro today. This prototype not only represents a new generation of toys, but a passing of the baton between the two companies. Of course, they were technically the same company, with Kenner’s historic Cincinnati offices only shutting down in 2000, but it marked an iconic shift in the industry, with a new name taking over one of the most iconic toy lines in history.

Do you prefer Kenner’s original Star Wars toys, or Hasbro’s modern ones? Let us know in the comments below!