Christopher Reeve’s Screen-Worn Evil Superman Suit Is A Must Have For Fans Of The Classic Movies

There have been some pretty iconic Superman suits over the years. From the New 52 suit to the controversial black suit, and even Nicholas Cage’s prototype suit, each one has its own set of fans and naysayers. However, even after all these years and all the actors, there are very few that have had the same impact as Christopher Reeve and his classic suit. It’s the suit we immediately picture when we think of The Man of Steel. However, it’s not the only one he wore while playing Superman.

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In Superman 3, there’s a scene where Kal-El is exposed to some strange type of Kryptonite that splits him into a good and evil version of himself. This evil version has all of Superman’s worst impulses, and the producers also gave him a darker suit so that audiences could tell the difference. Well, you can now give in to your impulses and get your hands on this ‘Evil Superman’ suit worn by Christopher Reeve in the movie. It’s currently going at $125,000 on Heritage auctions, with buyer’s premium.

The Evil Suit From Super Man 3 Is Currently On Auction

“This distinct ensemble is a slightly darker iteration of the classic hero costume, worn by an evil variant of Superman (Christopher Reeve) after he is gradually corrupted by synthesized kryptonite in Superman III,” reveals the description. “In a climactic moment, Clark Kent splits from the nefarious version of himself and eventually overpowers the evil variant in an intense showdown. An exceptionally rare and iconic ensemble from one of the most important and influential figures in American pop culture.”

It does have a slightly darker tone to it, and could be considered the precursor to the iconic black suit. It features the regular amount of production related wear and tear on it, with fading, discolouration, loose threads and even some holes. Still, this iconic piece of movie history would look great in any collector’s exhibit.

The experimental Kryptonite used on Superman in the movie kind of acts as the prototype for black Kryptonite, which splits a Kryptonian into good and bad beings. Eventually, Superman would get a whole spectrum of Kryptonite, each with different effects. However, the one used in the movie is by far the most creative concept, brilliantly brought to life by Reeve’s performance.

If you think this suit actually worn by Christopher Reeve in the movie is expensive, wait until you hear about how much a copy of Adventure Comics #1 is going for. Even though it’s only rated 4.5, bids have already crossed $1,000,000 thanks to the colour of its pages.

Which Christopher Reeve Superman movie is your favourite? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!