Vintage Toy Auction Adds One of the First Superman Collectibles Ever Manufactured

In toy collecting, few truly “evergreen” characters or properties remain on shelves across generations. Walking into a toy store in 1980, you’d see a mix of familiar sights like Star Wars and relics like Mego’s Micronauts. Forty years earlier, you’d be hard-pressed to find much you recognized, save for the cape and iconic “S” of DC Comics’ Superman, only a scant two years after his debut in Action Comics #1.

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Superman first flew onto toy shelves in 1939 with Ideal’s painted wooden Superman doll, followed in 1940 by the “Krypto Ray-Gun” made by Daisy Manufacturing. Predating the concept and practice of toy collecting by a factor of decades, both toys are incredibly rare and collectible. They’re made all the more desirable by their place in history as the first chance comic books had to own a superhero toy. It’s therefore always an event when one comes up for auction, as the Krypto-Raygun has this week with Heritage.

What is the “Krypto Ray-Gun?”

Produced by Daisy (famed as the manufacturer of A Christmas Story’s Red Ryder B.B. gun), the Krypto Ray-Gun is, in actuality, a film projector. It contains a bulb that illuminates 16mm film strips that could be loaded into the gun and projected onto a surface. The plastic toy is pistol-shaped, with a lens on the front to help diffuse the light from its internal bulb and project the film-strip images. The side is emblazoned with an image of Superman mid-flight, and the grip is inscribed “Superman Krypto Ray-Gun.”

Daisy manufactured seven different film strips, each featuring a twenty-eight-panel comic-strip adventure of Superman. These adventures naturally feature Superman using his “Krypto Ray-Gun,” which the toy’s advertising presents as an indispensable feature of Superman’s battle for truth, justice, and the American way. Six depict Superman in action, while in the seventh, “Superman tells you how his Krypto Ray-Gun works.”

What Makes This Such a Collector’s Item?

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Krypto Ray-Gun’s packaging describes it as being made from Kryptonite, which it explains as a metal from “the weird planet Krypton.” To any DC fan, this is one of the toy’s most interesting attributes: Kryptonite would not make its canon debut until Superman #61 in 1949, following its first appearance in the Adventures of Superman radio serial in 1943. By technicality, this toy’s packaging and promotional materials are the first appearance of Kryptonite – albeit without its notorious deadly effects on Superman and his powers.

The specific sample being auctioned by Heritage is in noteworthy condition. Given its age and the lack of interest in toy preservation at its time of manufacture, few of the Krypto Ray-Guns that come up for resale are complete with their packaging or with all seven of their film strips. Another issue endemic to the toy is the rusting of its internal metal components from oxidation, or the melting of its plastic components from the projector bulb overheating. While Heritage describes “general handling wear” to the toy’s internal components, the Ray-Gun suffers from none of these common defects.

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The last Krypto Ray-Gun auctioned by Heritage was in 2024, selling in similar condition for more than a thousand dollars. With three days left to go on the auction, bids for this Ray-Gun have already reached eight hundred dollars, suggesting a higher than expected selling price on this classic comic collectible.

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