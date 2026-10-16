Daniel Craig’s James Bond Suit Is Being Outsold at Auction by One of the Most Impressive Bond Girls

Daniel Craig is one of the most popular actors to have played Ian Fleming’s James Bond on screen, but as Propstore opens its vault for a Bond themed auction, one of the franchise’s most capable Bond Girls is giving him a run for his money by currently outselling the leading man.

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James Bond movies used to come with several cast-iron guarantees. A hit theme song, plenty of almost unbelievable action set-pieces, and a glamorous female accessory to fawn over the suave super spy on his globetrotting adventures. However, Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond changed many things about the franchise, breaking long-standing rules of the franchise and delivering some of the best and most profitable movies the action saga’s 60 year history. One of the biggest changes saw the franchise’s Bond Girls – actresses who were once just eye-candy to pander to the whims of James between his missions – become more involved in the story and the action than previous iterations. One of the most fierce females to appear alongside Craig’s version of 007 was Ana de Armas‘ Paloma, and it is her striking navy blue dress and heels that are proving a greater draw than Bond’s classic grey suit.

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Propstore’s James Bond auction runs from October 6 through to October 27, with bidding open throughout before the hammer goes down in two weeks’ time. Among the items up for grabs are classic era posters, numerous screen-used props, costumes, and clapper boards, as well as the hero suit of Daniel Craig’s Bond from his appearance in Skyfall and the dress worn by de Armas in her small but action-packed appearance in No Time to Die. It is the dress and heel combo that is currently leading the entire auction with the estimated low-end asking price of $20,000 having already been met after two bids. At the same time, Craig’s suit has a matching estimate range of up to $40,000, but is currently sitting on $10,000 with one bid. This is not the first time de Armas’ costumes have been more popular than those worn by the leading men in her movies either, as another recent Propstore auction proved.

Ana de Armas Has Gained Herself an Avid Fanbase

Just over a decade ago, Ana de Armas was not a name that many English movie audiences had heard of. Her 2015 appearance alongside Keanu Reeves in the thriller Knock Knock provided her with her first English-language role and from there memorable appearances in Blade Runner 2049 and Knives Out saw her being handed a slew of high-profile movie roles. In 2021, alongside Craig’s Bond she proved herself to be more than capable of being a kick-ass action heroine who could handle a firearm and several bad guys at once, leading her into a new action-centric period of her career in films such as Apple TV’s Ghosted and Ballerina: From the World of John Wick. Sitting alongside the controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde and dark drama of Eden, de Armas has amassed herself quite a following, and her next wave of movies looks set to keep her fandom happy.

Movie Title Genre Director Status / Expected Release Co-stars / Details Sweat Psychological Thriller J Blakeson Filming / Early 2027 Remake of a 2020 film. She stars as Emma Kent, a fitness influencer dealing with an obsessive fan. Palm Grove Erotic Thriller Kornél Mundruczó In Development / TBA Co-stars Kate Hudson. No plot details currently known. Reenactment Psychological Thriller Grant Singer Production Started / 2026–2027 Co-stars Cameron Diaz and Benicio del Toro. Follows a woman obsessed with a cold case. Deeper Sci-Fi / Thriller Baltasar Kormákur Announced / TBA Long-gestating Tom Cruise supernatural thriller centered on a deadly deep-sea dive.

Propstore’s James Bond auction is the second time this month that fans of de Armas have been able to get their hands on some of the costumes she has worn in her most iconic movie roles. In Blade Runner 2049, she played the hologram love interest of Ryan Gosling’s Agent K and appeared alongside original franchise star Harrison Ford in the belated sci-fi sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 classic. During Propstore’s Blade Runner auction, de Armas’ colorful outfits quickly attracted multiple bids, putting many of them at almost double the price of the costume of Ford’s Rick Deckard with $8,000 bids. Although that could not reach the $20,000 heights on Gosling’s costumes from Denis Villeneuve’s modern classic, it looks like her Bond costume is having no trouble hitting that kind of high.