Ryan Gosling’s Blade Runner 2049 Costumes Are Already Worth a Fortune (And Bidding Hasn’t Even Started)

Prop Store auctions come in all shapes and sizes and next month they are dedicating one to a belated sequel to a 1980s sci-fi classic. Blade Runner 2049 continued the story started by Ridley Scott in 1982, a futuristic tale of a future that was so much more…futuristic… than the one we are currently living in – although maybe not by much. The film starred Ryan Gosling as the film’s lead, with Harrison Ford reprising his role as Rick Deckard after more than three decades, and it is regarded as one of the best sequels in modern cinema. Now, fans will be able to get their hands on some of the costumes and props used by the cast during filming, and bidding on Gosling’s screen-worn costumes has already kicked off with bids of more than $20,000 almost a month before the action actually happens.

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In the movie, Gosling plays Officer K, a replicant blade runner with a virtual girlfriend in Ana de Armas’ Joi who crosses paths with Ford’s Deckard decades after the original movie’s conclusion. While it would not be surprising for Ford’s costume to attract attention, that has not yet happened with his main costume sitting without any bids and an estimate of around $4,500. Instead, several of de Armas dresses have attracted bids up to $8,000 and both of Goslings main costumes are already close to meeting their reserve prices of around $25,000. One of those is a dark-green lined coat that K wears during the movie’s brutal and tense farmhouse scene, which is bidding at $22,500 and is almost certain to sell for higher than its estimate. A second costume worn in the final act of the movie is sitting on $20,000. With over 25 days until the auction actually completes, these two costumes could attract a lot more attention.

Why Ryan Gosling’s Blade Runner 2049 Costumes are Worth a Fortune

Although there is no denying that Harrison Ford is movie icon that can command quite a price for props from movies like Raiders of the Lost Ark and the original Blade Runner, his more modern movie appearances do not seem to draw in quite the same crowd and that has allowed Gosling to become the king of the Blade Runner 2049 auction. While there is still plenty of time for Ford’s costume to pick up traction with bidders, the question of why Gosling’s attire has already landed huge sums is one that comes down to a few factors. Although Ford’s legacy character is a big part of Blade Runner 2049, Gosling’s Officer K is the lead of this snapshot of the universe the was created over four decades ago, and that is something that helps sell his costumes as one of the star attractions of this auction.

The thing that really makes people sit up and pay attention is where Gosling was in his career when he took the lead in Blade Runner 2049. Although he made his debut in TV shows like Goosebumps and Are You Afraid of the Dark? as a youngster, then secured himself lead roles in movies like The Notebook, Drive, and The Nice Guys, it was in 2016’s La La Land and 2017’s Blade Runner 2049 that Gosling’s career ticked up a notch. Since then, he has become one of the most in demand actors after his roles in Barbie and Project Hail Mary. Next year he leads a brand new Star Wars movie, will soon take on the role of Ghost Rider in the MCU, and is also appearing as Bamm Bamm Rubble in a reworking of The Flintstones. For those charting his career, owning a costume worn by him in Blade Runner 2049 can only be seen as a future investment as one of the roles that elevated his career to new heights.