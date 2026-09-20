Ana de Armas’ Futuristic Costumes Are a Surprise Instant Hit in This Auction (While One Movie Legend is Left Waiting for a Bid)

Being a movie legend doesn’t always mean you will get all the attention when it comes to the sale of movie props. A newly launched auction at Prop Store is selling of many costumes, weapons and other pieces of production-used memorabilia from Denis Villeneuve’s acclaimed 2017 sequel, Blade Runner 2049, the belated follow-up to Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi classic starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. This particular auction opened up to bidders earlier this week and runs through until the middle of October, when all items will go live and sell to the highest bidder on the day. Early bids have already been flooding in, including some $20,000 ones for one of Gosling’s costumes from the movie. However, there is a different set of costumes that is causing a stir and putting original franchise star Ford in the shade: costumes worn by Ana de Armas.

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De Armas’ career has soared in the last decade, seeing her go from a virtual unknown to movie lead in the likes of Ballerina: From the World of John Wick and Netflix’s controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde. In 2017, de Armas became a part of the Blade Runner franchise as the AI hologram and romantic partner of Gosling’s Officer K, a role that saw her appearing in several futuristic costumes from transparent rain slickers to floating summer dresses. Now her costumes are up for sale as part of this auction and have all attracted early bids that almost meet the value requirement for them to actually be sold. Given the popularity of the actress, this is perhaps not the most surprising start to the auction, but what is more notable is that while her costumes have fans eager to get their hands on them, Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard outfit does not appear to be quite so appealing.

Harrison Ford Is Losing Out to Ana de Armas

Blade Runner 2049 saw Ford reprising his role as the futuristic replicant Deckard after 35 years, one of several older roles he returned to recently after long hiatuses. This one turned out of be one of the best belated sequels to any of his movies, with both audiences and critics praising the movie, with the original Blade Runner’s box office bomb to cult classic status helping it along. Yet, it seems that when it comes to picking up a piece of the movie icon’s screen-worn clothing from the film, people are not in a rush to jump in and bid despite the price being a reasonable $4,000 reserve. Although there is plenty of time for Ford’s costume to pick up traction as the auction gets closer, the way both Gosling and de Armas’ costumes have attracted immediate attention is a curious revelation.

It is not a secret that de Armas has plenty of admirers – including those who will attempt to sue a studio for cutting her from a movie – and it seems that whatever she wore in the movie, including a one-of-kind Marilyn Monroe dress from a deleted scene, someone really wants to add them to their collection. Currently, the yellow jacket, boots, and sweater ensemble worn by her character, Joi, throughout the movie is the highest priced set and is bidding at $8,000. This price itself is double the asking price of Ford’s costume, while the other clothes lots worn by de Armas sit around the $4,000-$5,000 at the moment but could certainly increase when the hammer comes down. It seems that while AI arguments continue in the real world, Blade Runner 2049‘s AI hologram character is proving as eye-catching to collectors now as in the movie almost a decade ago.