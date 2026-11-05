Delta Reign Hype Sees Rare Rayquaza Pokémon Card Price Soar Over 10,000% at Auction

Rayquaza has spent much of 2026 flying circles around previous auction records, but its latest performance is nothing short of extraordinary. A 2005 Emerald reverse holo Rayquaza graded PSA 10 Gem Mint just sold for an astonishing $384,000 through Fanatics Collect, representing a price increase of more than 10,000% over a previous sale from 2024. That’s an utterly absurd leap for a card that doesn’t even carry the coveted Gold Star designation, although the Pokémon TCG has certainly demonstrated its capacity for producing six-figure auction results.

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The timing is particularly interesting, with the TCG’s newest set, Delta Reign, arriving November 6 and bringing Mega Rayquaza back into the spotlight. Collectors have already been driving Rayquaza cards to record prices throughout the year, but this latest result takes the Sky High Pokémon to another financial stratosphere. With only five PSA 10 examples of this particular reverse holo in existence, a substantial premium was perhaps inevitable. Still, nearly $400,000 for a single card from Emerald is enough to make even seasoned collectors do a double take.

PSA 10 Emerald Reverse Holo Rayquaza Destroys Previous Auction Record

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

The Emerald reverse holo Rayquaza (#9/106) attracted 26 bids during Fanatics Collect’s 250th Weekly auction, ultimately commanding $384,000 with buyer’s premium on November 2. That’s a remarkable sum for almost any Pokémon card outside the hobby’s most prestigious grails, but the historical price comparison makes this sale considerably more impressive. According to Alt’s sales records, a PSA 10 example sold for just $3,720 in June 2024, meaning the latest auction established a new benchmark roughly 103 times higher. For perspective, even many highly coveted Wizards of the Coast-era holos and EX-era Gold Stars would struggle to match such an extraordinary percentage increase, particularly over such a relatively brief period. That’s a staggering 10,223% increase, or an additional $380,280 over the previous documented sale, in less than two and a half years. Those are the sort of numbers that demand a second visit to the calculator, if only to confirm nobody accidentally misplaced a comma.

Illustrated by Kouki Saitou, Rayquaza #9 depicts the enormous green Legendary Pokémon lunging forward against a fantastical, violet-hued backdrop, with the reverse holo treatment sporting the distinctive Emerald set logo emblazoned across the artwork. It’s an attractive example of the era’s unusual holographic designs, even if its 80 HP and Dragon Dance and Dragon Claw attacks are rather quaint by modern standards. Of course, nobody is spending $384,000 in order to crack the slab and slide this serpentine superstar into a deck. The real attraction here is condition scarcity. PSA’s population report lists only five Gem Mint 10 copies of this reverse holo, making it exceptionally difficult to acquire in flawless graded condition. Older reverse holos can be particularly unforgiving when it comes to surface scratches, print lines, and other imperfections, while the regular holo version of this same Rayquaza boasts a considerably larger PSA 10 population. For collectors determined to own the finest surviving examples, that distinction can make an extraordinary difference in price.

Delta Reign Hype Adds Fuel to Rayquaza’s Remarkable Run

The arrival of Delta Reign on November 6 provides a compelling backdrop for this latest auction result. The upcoming expansion marks Mega Rayquaza’s return to the trading card game for the first time since 2015’s Ancient Origins, with the Legendary Pokémon taking center stage alongside Mega Golurk ex, Mega Malamar ex, and Mega Golisopod ex. Preorders for Delta Reign have already attracted considerable attention, and with Pokémon’s 30th anniversary celebrations in full swing, collectors hardly need another excuse to empty their wallets. While attributing this latest result solely to Delta Reign would be something of a stretch, the expansion’s impending arrival certainly hasn’t dampened enthusiasm for the Sky High Pokémon. Of course, a population of just five PSA 10 copies and a handful of deep-pocketed bidders can produce some extraordinary results, and there’s no guarantee the next example will command a similar sum. Still, with a $3,720 card now fetching nearly $400,000, Rayquaza is certainly living up to its name… no matter whether you pronounce it “ray-QUAY-za” or “ray-QUAH-za.”