How Pokémon’s 30th Anniversary Edition is Shaking Up The Collector Market (For the Better)

On September 16, a crowd of fans from all across the globe huddled outside of Target stores, Walmarts and various trading card retailers. Some shivered, some sweated, all to get their hands on the brand-new Pokémon anniversary edition trading cards and boxed sets. Fans coming together for a near-religious sense of pilgrimage. Since 1996, Pokémon has taken the world by storm – first with trading cards, then with video games, movies, and more. Pokémon didn’t create the concept of trading cards, they redefined it. By developing a unique system of values, Pokémon trading is increasingly drawing actual investors, high-end collectors, and savvy kids who not only play the game, they make money doing it.

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The franchise is currently valued over $100 billion – which is more than Star Wars and the MCU combined. Two of the most recognized media franchises ever, and Pokémon stands atop them all. All built on an empire of trading cards and selling packs to fans who have become more than just collectors, but high-level investors.

An Anniversary to Celebrate (& Get High-Value Cards)

The 30th anniversary celebration of Pokémon isn’t just an opportunity to celebrate the fandom; to the contrary, it’s also become an opportunity for investors and scalpers to cash-in. To celebrate their history of collecting, the company has given customers exactly what they wanted: more cards (and lots of them)! Pokémon has debuted special anniversary editions of their most famous and valued cards – similar to having a collection of LP’s from every major rock band of the seventies and eighties, then being told you could spend a few dollars and walk out with the guarantee of several signed versions.

Pokémon has also gifted collectors with a unique twist. We now have what has become colloquially knows as ‘The Pikachu Rule’. Every booster pack will contain one of thirty unique Pikachu variants, in addition to the other five cards you get. Each Pikachu variant has its own set, all created by thirty different artists. Each variant card features their own unique skills, and attacks. This is about leveling the playing field for everyone. The booster pack is usually the budget card pack players buy, but with this twist Pokémon is creating a system where everyone has a fair shot at getting something good.

Additionally, there is the addition of the “Fururistic Rare” (FUR) class of cards, an ultra premium and rare collection featuring artwork from the famous Japanese artist, YOSHIROTTEN. This new class is expected to set the tone for the future of collecting, with its premium quality and high price already out of the gate. Still, there’s more to this story than what first glances might reveal. As impressive as this all is, this is more than just a victory lap. With these new additions, the Pokémon Company has made things much more fair for all customers. Previously, collectors would have to buy possibly a dozen packs, or in some cases far more, before ever finding a card that was valuable. Now with the 30th anniversary editions, each pack is almost guaranteed to contain a valuable card.

Let’s break down why: every single 30th anniversary edition pack has been guaranteed to contain at least five foils, with the addition of a single Energy Booster foil card. The rest of the cards in the pack will have holographic finishes, immediately elevating even the most basic of cards to a higher value. There is now the “Classic Collection” subset – with 30 of the most famous and valuable cards in Pokémon history getting the anniversary treatment. Not only have famous cards, such as Crystal Lugia Aquapolis from 2003, Gengar Prime HGSS Triumphant from 2010, the Charizard Base Set from 1999, all been given a re-release, they have all been afforded premium finishes: from holographic etching to a new gold badge designating these as 30th anniversary editions, Pokémon is giving fans a shot at some of the most sacred cards in series history.

Will The 30th Anniversary Cards Change Market Values?

This is about far more than merely celebrating 30 years of Pokémania. These new cards and packs are set to begin altering the ever-evolving landscape of Pokémon investing. For all collectors this means that practically anyone can acquire a master set while only spending a fraction of what you might have paid previously. The Pokémon Company had been preparing for this shakeup – spending the last year printing over 1 billion cards ahead of this mega event.

What does this mean for investors? It could mean some major shakeups. For example, the “Night” variant of the Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare (SIR) was commanding up to $1,250 during the pre-30th anniversary release period. Within 24 hours of the 30th anniversary edition’s global release, the card tumbled tenfold to roughly $120. Scalpers are on the prowl, quickly flipping sets at exorbitant rates before market values are clearly established. For savvy Pokémon collectors, this is par for the course. It’s almost expected, but does show that despite the hype, there are no guarantees in the world of Pokémon TCG collecting – especially around the time of a recent launch.

While traditionally high performing sets such as the 1999 Base Set or the Shadowless Set are performing as well as ever, it’s single cards that are taking the biggest hit. IGN noted that while Charizard has stabilized at around $175, players are now opting for the cheaper thirtieth anniversary editions more so than the originals. For the past few years, rare single collectible cards have been on an upward trend. Now this increase in price and value has ground that to a slow halt. Single cards aren’t plummeting yet, but they aren’t on the same track they were previously. For investors, this is becoming concerning.

Despite some of the doomsday prophets proliferating, there’s no need to fret. The smartest thing an investor can do right now is relax and see the opportunities. The thirtieth anniversary drop hasn’t destroyed the value of older cards, it’s merely drained the market of excess liquidity. True investors don’t need to be concerned about what is valuable today, but rather take advantage of the quality assets the market is frantically selling in order to secure themselves for the future.

Essentially, this has become a much needed market adjustment. For too long investors have treated the market like a short term casino and thus have created a bubble that was bound to burst at the first pinprick. Serious investors see this so called ‘crisis’ for what it really is: a massive clearance sale, like Christmas come early. While panicking collectors are liquidating as fast as they can, savvy investors are scooping up rare boxed sets, and unopened vintage cards for a fraction of the price. Sometimes a good crisis can reveal the greatest of opportunities. Besides, as we Pokémon players know all too well; you can’t catch ‘em’ all if you abandon the challenge at the first sign of trouble.