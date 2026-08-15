Rayquaza Pokémon Cards Fly High, Soaring to Record Prices at Auction

If there is a shortlist of Pokémon that can reliably send collectors into a bidding frenzy, Rayquaza certainly belongs near the top of it. The Legendary sky serpent has built one of the strongest resumés in the entire Pokémon TCG, with grails spread across Gold Stars, promos, POP releases, LEGEND cards, and modern alternate arts. Few Pokémon can glide so comfortably between eras while still commanding serious money at every stop. That makes the timing of these latest sales especially interesting, because Rayquaza is about to return to the PTCG limelight. The upcoming English-language expansion Delta Reign is scheduled for November 6 and will focus heavily on Mega Rayquaza, while its Japanese counterpart, Storm Emeralda, already hit shelves on July 31. In other words, collectors hardly needed another excuse to start looking towards the heavens. Rayquaza already had the pedigree, the artwork, and the scarcity. Now it also has a fresh wave of new cards and renewed attention hitting the market.

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That attention was impossible to miss during a recent Fanatics Collect Weekly Auction, where six notable Rayquaza cards combined for a staggering total of $496,200. Five established new same-grade highs, while a PSA 9 Rayquaza Gold Star tied an already enormous $108,000 record. The group was not simply six variations on the same grail, either. Three copies of the famous EX Deoxys Gold Star appeared in different grades, but the auction also produced an $84,000 POP Series 1 sale, an equally expensive Rayquaza & Deoxys LEGEND, and a lofty $132,000 result for a Black Star Promo Rayquaza ex from 2006. It continues an absurdly busy stretch for high-end Pokémon cards, following recent record sales involving Mewtwo and Gengar cards, Legendary Pokémon grails, and sealed booster boxes. This time, however, Rayquaza claimed the skies for itself. Some of the records below barely nudged past their predecessors or simply tied them, while others were borne aloft via a Dragon Ascent and established new records for their respective cards. Either way, the results show just how broad the market has become for one of Pokémon’s most collectible (and powerful) Dragon-types.

BGS 7.5 Rayquaza Gold Star from Deoxys: $28,200

Previous Record Sale: $16,750 in April 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

The least expensive card here still managed to nearly touch $30,000. A 2005 Pokémon Deoxys Holo Rayquaza Gold Star #107 with a BGS 7.5 grade sold for $28,200, establishing a new high for the card in that exact grade. PriceCharting lists the previous verified BGS 7.5 sale at $16,750 in April 2026, meaning the Fanatics result added $11,450 and increased the record by roughly 68%. That is a substantial leap for a card already priced firmly in five figures, but the underlying appeal is hardly a mystery. Rayquaza Gold Star is one of the defining chase cards of the entire EX era, combining an immensely popular Legendary Pokémon with the beloved Gold Star treatment and the scarcity expected from one of the hobby’s true mid-era grails. A BGS 7.5 may not carry the prestige of a Gem Mint label, but collectors chasing the card itself rather than the number on the slab still have precious few affordable options. Apparently, “affordable” now means something very different for Gold Star Rayquaza.

PSA 8 Rayquaza Gold Star from Deoxys: $60,000

Previous Record Sale: $59,500 in July 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

A PSA 8 copy of the same Deoxys Rayquaza Gold Star climbed much higher, finishing at $60,000. Unlike the BGS 7.5 result, however, this record was won by the narrowest of margins. PriceCharting lists a PSA 8 sale at $59,500 in July 2026, so the latest auction added only $500 to the previous benchmark, an increase of under 1% (roughly 0.8%). Not every new record represents a market suddenly doubling overnight, so this one is better read as confirmation that collectors are willing to defend a very lofty valuation for strong, sub-Gem-Mint copies of Rayquaza’s premier Gold Star card. A PSA 8 is also an instructive grade for a card like this. PSA 10 copies live in an entirely different financial universe, while even PSA 9 examples now command six figures. For collectors who want an elite slab without venturing into that territory, PSA 8 has become its own serious trophy tier. Sixty thousand dollars for one makes that fact abundantly clear.

PSA 10 Rayquaza from POP Series 1: $84,000

Previous Record Sale: $13,000 in April 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

One of the auction’s biggest shocks came from a card that does not carry a Gold Star, Secret Rare number, or Pokémon-ex designation but is still immensely rare nonetheless. A 2006 Pokémon POP Series 1 Holo Rayquaza #3 in a PSA 10 grade sold for an astonishing $84,000 after attracting 40 bids. PriceCharting lists the previous PSA 10 high at $13,000 from April 2026, so this result added $71,000 and increased the record by roughly 546%. That is the kind of move that can instantly change how collectors view a scarce mid-era Pokémon card. POP Series releases have historically occupied a quieter corner of the hobby than headline sets such as Deoxys, but condition scarcity can make printed rarity almost beside the point. Gem Mint copies of older holos are finite, and Rayquaza brings enough character demand to turn that scarcity into a bidding war. The final price may look bizarre beside the card’s far cheaper raw copies, but that gap is precisely the story: collectors were not simply bidding on a Rayquaza holo. They were bidding on one of the cleanest surviving examples.

PSA 10 Rayquaza & Deoxys LEGEND from Undaunted: $84,000

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Previous Record Sale: $13,500 in April 2026

Matching the POP Series 1 Rayquaza dollar for dollar was a 2010 HeartGold & SoulSilver Undaunted Holo Rayquaza & Deoxys LEGEND #89 in PSA 10, which also sold for $84,000. This one drew an even more frenetic 58 bids. PriceCharting lists the previous verified PSA 10 sale at $13,500 in April 2026, making the latest result a $70,500 increase, or roughly 522%. LEGEND cards have always occupied one of the stranger and more visually memorable corners of Pokémon TCG history, with two-card artworks that combine to form a singularly striking oversized scene. Pairing Rayquaza with Deoxys only adds more firepower, particularly now that collectors are increasingly revisiting the HeartGold & SoulSilver era. Still, $84,000 is a staggering new benchmark for the top half of this LEGEND pair. The bidding activity matters, too. Nearly 60 bids make it difficult to dismiss the result as one collector simply throwing out an outrageous number. There was genuine competition here, and the market answered with an emphatic new record sale for this hard-to-find grail from over 15 years ago.

PSA 9 Rayquaza Gold Star from Deoxys: $108,000

Previous Record Sale: $108,000 in July 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

The PSA 9 EX Deoxys Rayquaza Gold Star did not technically set a new record, but matching one at $108,000 is hardly a disappointment. Another PSA 9 copy reached that exact figure in July 2026, meaning the newest result tied the high less than a month later. In some respects, that repeat performance may be more useful than a small record increase. One six-figure sale can always be waved away as an unusually aggressive bidding war; two identical results in quick succession make the valuation considerably harder to dismiss. It also reinforces how thoroughly Rayquaza Gold Star has separated itself from most mid-era Pokémon cards. PSA 9 copies are now trading like six-figure grails rather than slightly more “affordable” alternatives to PSA 10s, and the market appears comfortable there. That does not guarantee the next copy will also bring $108,000, of course, but back-to-back results at the same number create a far stronger benchmark than one isolated moonshot. Sometimes tying the record says plenty about a card’s pedigree.

PSA 10 Rayquaza ex Black Star Promo #39: $132,000

Previous Record Sale: $27,903.23 in May 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

The auction’s biggest Rayquaza sale was not a Gold Star, but it still represents an extremely low-population Rayquaza promo card. A 2006 Pokémon Black Star Promo Holo Rayquaza ex #39 graded at PSA 10 soared to a record price of $132,000, turning an already desirable promo into a legitimate six-figure grail. PriceCharting lists a previous PSA 10 sale at $27,903.23 in May 2026, meaning this result added more than $104,000 and increased the record by roughly 373%. That is an extraordinary move in less than three months. The card originally came from an EX Collector’s Tin from 2006, giving it a different distribution story from the set-based grails surrounding it, but the broader recipe is familiar: iconic Pokémon, nearly impossible-to-find Gem Mint condition, striking artwork, and very few opportunities for serious collectors to buy one publicly. Once those ingredients collide in an auction, printed rarity can become secondary. Rayquaza ex #39 was always a desirable piece of PTCG history from its era. At $132,000, however, it has abruptly entered a different stratosphere—fitting for a ‘mon known for its position above the clouds.

Rayquaza Has an Air Lock on Record Prices

Taken together, these six sales make a fairly blunt point: Rayquaza remains one of the most impressive names in the world of Pokémon TCG collecting. This auction delivered new highs across multiple eras and card types, from a BGS 7.5 Gold Star to a PSA 10 Black Star Promo, while the PSA 9 Gold Star immediately reinforced its six-figure record with an exact tie. More importantly, the money was not concentrated in one obvious grail. A POP Series card and a Rayquaza & Deoxys LEGEND both reached $84,000, showing how far demand can spread when the Pokémon in question has enough collector gravity, especially with a new Rayquaza-focused set on the horizon. That does not mean every Rayquaza card is suddenly destined for the moon; thin high-grade markets can move rapdily, and one auction should never be treated as a universal price guide. Still, the timing is difficult to ignore. With Storm Emeralda already out in Japan and Delta Reign bringing Mega Rayquaza back to English collectors this November, this Legendary Dragon-type is about to receive even more attention. Judging by these prices, it hardly needed the help.