Before there was Baby Yoda, there was another movie character capturing the hearts of moviegoers back in 2017. While the character made his debut as a huge, old walking talking tree – with a very limited vocabulary – after a self-sacrificing moment in Guardians of the Galaxy, he returned as a small sapling ready to grow again over the course of several movies. That character is Groot, a part of the Marvel superhero team whose importance is often overlooked for his comical iterations of “I am Groot” in response to everything, who became Baby Groot at the end of the first movie and appeared in said form throughout the second adventure for Star Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and their ever-changing and expanding group. But a new auction is giving fans the chance to own an original design for the character by effects master Phil Tippett and it is very different to the one we thankfully got.

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Courtesy of Heritage Auctions

Courtesy of Heritage Auctions

Courtesy of Heritage Auctions

Being sold by Heritage Auctions, this lot features a sculpted maquette of Groot’s second form following his “death” in Guardians of the Galaxy. Instead of the cute and strangely cuddly plant-like being, Tippett’s proposed design is captured in this piece is a grotesque “old man” Groot with almost pained expression and long spindly limbs. Although the character does have a Groot feel about it, it has a haunted quality that really would not have allowed retailers to stock up on cute cuddly toys and merchandise with its face on. The maquette is made of Magic Sculpt clay, painted in brown to make it look like it is made of wood. The piece is finished off by coming with its own terracotta plant pot with clay “soil” to make it looks like it is actually rooted into the container. The piece is certainly something that could be a talking point as part of any collection, and at the moment it is selling for what seems like a steal at $1,000. Whether it remains at that level is yet to be seen, but if so, then someone will get a great deal.

Groot’s Importance in the MCU is Often Overlooked

While Groot is usually involved in the comical side of the MCU, he is a character that has been involved in some of the most pivotal moments the Guardians have faced. In their first outing in 2014, Groot protects the team from being killed in the final act, enclosing the group in his branches and ultimately sacrificing himself for their survival. At the same time, this act prevented the Power Stone from falling into the hands of Ronan, which could have had consequences long before Thanos was able to finally acquire it before Infinity War. The result of Groot’s sacrifice was a small shoot of his own being, which then would grow into Baby Groot by the second movie. Again, this form of Groot became the savior of the day, as his size allowed him to carry explosives to the core of Ego the living planet and destroy the megalomaniacal celestial being.

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In Infinity War, a now teenage Groot was once again key in several moments, most prominently during the making of Thor’s newly forged Stormbreaker by pulling together the pieces of the weapon and cutting off his own arm to create a handle for the weapon. Without the new ax, Thor would not have been able regain his powers and join the Avengers, even if their battle this time around ended in defeat to Thanos. Although it has not been revealed when the Guardians will return after their third solo outing, their future could depend on the events of Secret Wars. James Gunn previously worked on all Guardians stories and with his tenure as DC Studios CEO now over there is a chance he could return for a fourth movie, but there is just as much a chance that Marvel Studios will take the opportunity to prune the main Guardians group form the roster in Phase 7.

Would the original design of Baby Groot have ruined the character? Should the Guardians return to the MCU? Let us know in the comments.