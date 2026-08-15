This Screen-Used Baby Groot Could Be The Ultimate Guardians Of The Galaxy Collectible

Every collector has their preference. Some like collecting vintage comic books, while others go after rare action figures and toys. Your budget plays a big part in this hobby; not all of us can drop a cool $1,000,000 on Action Comics #1, after all. Of course, more avenues open up as your budget goes higher, and one of the most expensive categories in the pop-culture segment is screen-used movie props. Who wouldn’t love to own a part of their favorite movie? Imagine coming home with Luke Skywalker’s severed hand and lightsaber from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back or Marty McFly’s hoverboard from Back to the Future Part 2, or even Sylvester Stallone’s screen-worn Nikes from Rocky 3. Every collector would love to have iconic screen-used props like these in their collection. But what if I told you that you could add an entire Marvel Cinematic Universe character to your collection instead of just a prop? Unfortunately, it’s not Tom Holland himself, but something much cuter.

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The screen-used model of Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is up for auction, and it’s currently going for a very low price. While Guardians of the Galaxy was one of the MCU’s best movies, the sequel didn’t quite hit the same note. Sure, there were a few forgettable moments in the movie, the ones featuring the adorable little Baby Groot were definitely memorable. The Flora colossus was unfortunately destroyed at the end of the first movie while saving the Guardians from a crash, however what we got in return was a baby version of the character adding a whole bunch of cuteness to Vol. 2 and that cuteness could soon be yours.

Baby Groot Model From Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Is A Must Have For Fans

Baby Groot was arguably one of the best parts of the movie, and his screen used model can be yours for just $5,000. Sure, it’s not a small amount, but considering how popular the character is, and how much screen-used movie props usually go for, it’s a very affordable starting bid. You’ve got over two weeks till bidding begins, so better get your finances ready, as you’re probably going to get into a bidding war with other Guardians of the Galaxy and MCU fans.

Considering the sci-fi space setting, a lot of the movie was created via CGI, including Baby Groot. So, you must be wondering how this model was used on-screen. Well, the rest of the cast still needed to be shot in live action, so the model was used as a posable stand-in for reference, lighting, and blocking. While models like this were heavily used in production, the final version on screen was fully CGI. But, if you had to ask the character which one is the real Groot, he’d probably say “We are Groot.” They all make up the character together. The model is surprisingly smaller than you’d expect. Measuring in at 9.75 x 6 x 4 inches, it’s not that much bigger than most action figures. However, it does come in a plexiglass case for display purposes, so that might take up some more shelf space. It’s pretty rare to get your hands on a screen-used model like this, especially in the MCU era. With a ridiculously low starting bid, this Baby Groot model is one of the best deals in the galaxy for fans of the Guardians.