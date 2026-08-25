Indiana Jones’ Original Temple of Doom Poster Is Giving Screen Used Props a Run for Their Money

Screen used props are usually the most dominant items in auctions featuring movie memorabilia, however it seems that there is just as much interest in owning original movie posters for some classic blockbusters of decades past. After a recent original one-sheet poster for Back to the Future sold for $3,500, beating several Star Wars posters in the same auction. When you switch out a simple printed poster for a hand-painted one, then the interest and potential value increase substantially. That is why a piece of concept art made for the Italian poster of 1984 sequel/prequel Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom that features in Prop Store’s upcoming Summer Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction has a starting bid of $10,000 and is estimated to fetch up to $40,000. This makes it one of the most expensive Indiana Jones items going up for sale in this particular auction, beating several props that were actually used in the movie if the estimates hold true.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it would be unusual for a poster to be worth more than items that have been handled by some of the biggest stars in Hollywood in the most iconic movies in history, as noted, this is not just a printed poster that has been well preserved for decades. This is a painting by Bruno Napoli, one of the best known names in Italian poster creation, having worked on posters for most of the big studios including Disney and Universal. His work through the 1960s to 1980s included designing poster art for Mary Poppins, Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal, Back to the Future, Tron and many more. He was Walt Disney’s top choice for European posters during the golden era of Disney movies, and that helped cement him as one of the most important artists of a generation in the world of movie posters. That is exactly why the price for this Indiana Jones poster is more than justified.

Temple of Doom Items Have Been Big Sellers at Auction

Courtesy of Prop Store

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom was the second movie released featuring Harrison Ford as the intrepid archeologist and adventurer, but played as a sequel that was actually a prequel as the story took place before Raiders of the Lost Ark in the Indy timeline. There are already several iconic posters associate with Temple of Doom, but what makes Napoli’s concept art particularly special is that it was never used as the official European post for the movie on its release. This makes the 15.75 inches by 11.75 inches mixed media piece a much rarer item for collectors to fight over, as there are not thousands of printed copies out there in the world. For that reason, serious collectors will be fighting to get their hands on this one-off piece, as it is unlikely it will come back to auction for a long time if at all.

The Prop Store auction, which runs for four days and includes hundreds of items from the last several decades of cinema, also has Indiana Jones lots including a Sankara Stone – which is currently the only item bidding higher than the poster at $19,000 at the time of writing – and several prototype items. Items from the franchise are no stranger to high-priced auctions. In 2024, a Fedora used by Ford when filming Temple of Doom sold for an incredible $630,000, making it one of the most valuable movie props ever, while back in 2021 another of Ford’s hats from the movie went for $300,000. Although it is unlikely that any Indy items in this latest auction will hit that amount, the unused artwork that could have been the official European poster for Temple of Doom is not going to be an easy lot to win.